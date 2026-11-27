WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

A group of modders created a multiplayer mod for Grand Theft Auto 6 in an alleged unofficial PC version.

Take-Two Interactive and Rockstar Games are trying to stop unauthorized versions of the open-world game.

Rockstar Games is expected to launch a new GTA Online mode in 2027.

GTA 6 is a success on every front, and judging by its nearly perfect reviews, it seems that the vast majority of players are happy with the final product. However, some fans feel left out because there is still no PC port. The modding community has already taken matters into its own hands and even created a multiplayer mode.

The new installment in the franchise is expected to eventually get its own GTA Online, allowing players to enjoy activities alongside other users. In the meantime, modders have reportedly taken things a step further and developed an online mode that lets up to 2 players explore Vice City simultaneously.

Modders Create a Multiplayer Mod for GTA 6 on PC

Take-Two Interactive and Rockstar Games are currently facing a difficult situation. Despite GTA 6’s historic success, both companies are trying to stop the ongoing efforts of hackers and pirates who want to create illegal ports that would allow players to enjoy the game for free on PC and consoles.

Significant progress has already been made in that regard, and several projects now promise to offer playable unauthorized versions of the open-world title. This is already concerning, but the situation has become even more complicated after reports emerged that the community is also working on a multiplayer mod.

A developer known simply as Tek shared the discovery through a social media post, which we will refrain from sharing for obvious reasons. In a short video, two Grand Theft Auto 6 players can be seen meeting at the airport and interacting with each other without restrictions.

In the clip, both players control Jason Duval, one of the game’s protagonists. This rules out the theory that the second character is actually Lucia being controlled by artificial intelligence.

A well-known community tracker that monitors unofficial versions of GTA 6 confirmed that the video is completely authentic, although the frame rate remains unknown. According to previous reports, the first pirated PC ports of the game can reach up to 60 FPS, but they frequently drop to around 20 FPS.

Reports suggest that the multiplayer project is a “private build,” and it is believed that “nobody outside the group” has access to it. Users reacted with surprise on social media, although some believe these kinds of projects could trigger a “legal storm” that would affect the modding community.

Others think the people behind the mod will try to make money by selling access through a subscription, while some believe initiatives like this could lead to greater regulation of AI programs such as Claude.

GTA 6 still doesn’t have an official PC port, but modders are already working on a multiplayer mode.

Grand Theft Auto 6 Could Get Its Own GTA Online in 2027

Last week, the hacker known as CyberLeek shared an alleged complete version of Grand Theft Auto 6 through a 200 GB file distributed via Torrent. Later, the suspect also published an executable file from the Xbox version, which could help developers create pirated ports of the game.

Rockstar Games didn’t sit idly by and quickly shut down the Discord server of one of the most important fan projects: Project Leonida, an unofficial version of the open-world title that runs on PC. However, NotRexed, the project’s lead developer, assured fans that the unauthorized project is still moving forward.

With all this happening, the community has started wondering when the official PC port of GTA 6 will arrive. A former Rockstar Games executive believes the ongoing piracy threat could force the company to bring forward the PC release. In that regard, reports suggest that PC players could enjoy the new installment in 2027.

Likewise, Dan Clancy, Twitch’s CEO, said he had held discussions with the studio about the launch of the multiplayer mode and indicated that the new GTA Online will also arrive next year.

Although Take-Two Interactive has yet to make an official announcement, previous leaks revealed that the new installment will indeed have its own online mode. Meanwhile, Strauss Zelnick said the original GTA Online will continue operating for the foreseeable future, as long as it has a community supporting it.

According to highly reliable sources, Grand Theft Auto 6’s GTA Online will debut in 2027.

But tell us, what do you think about these developments? Let us know in the comments.

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