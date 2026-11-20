WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

More than half of Xbox and PlayStation users in the United States played GTA 6 on launch day.

PS5 and Xbox Series X|S players spent an average of 8 hours with the game during its first day.

Rockstar Games’ title generated $3.79 billion USD in revenue in just 24 hours.

Grand Theft Auto 6 had a lot to prove, as it was the most anticipated video game of all time. Fortunately, it lived up to the overwhelming majority of fans’ and professional critics’ expectations. Furthermore, perhaps to absolutely no one’s surprise, it has become a massive success that puts the rest of the entertainment industry to shame.

The immense popularity of GTA 6 was never in doubt, so the real question was how far its reach would extend. We’re only at the starting line, and we’re certain the game will break many more records in the coming days. But for now, it has already made history on its first day on consoles.

GTA 6 Is a Massive Success, and Thousands of Fans Played It on Launch Day

In the months leading up to its official debut, Rockstar Games’ new installment broke viewership records on Netflix and YouTube thanks to its official trailers. Additionally, just a few weeks before launch, reports revealed that it had already sold millions of copies despite only being available for preorder.

On launch day, Grand Theft Auto 6 also broke records across Twitch and other streaming platforms. There was no doubt we were witnessing a historic release, but new data helps us understand the incredible reach and impact it had on the console market.

This latest information comes from the always-reliable Mat Piscatella, an analyst at Circana. On his personal Bluesky account, the expert revealed that, according to the data collected, 61% of PS5 players and 56% of Xbox users in the United States played the open-world title on launch day.

This means that more than half of the entire PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S player population in the United States enjoyed GTA 6 on November 19, 2026. Naturally, the remaining percentage was spread across the thousands of games currently available on the market.

And yes, people who played Grand Theft Auto 6 really got hooked. According to Mat Piscatella, PS5 players logged an average of 513 minutes of playtime, while Xbox users reached approximately 494 minutes. That’s an average of around 8 hours.

In other words, people who played the sequel really invested time in it rather than simply opening the application for a quick look. The new installment is estimated to take approximately 60 hours to complete, a figure that can easily exceed 150 hours if players fully explore everything Leonida and Vice City have to offer.

GTA 6 Is a Colossal Success on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S

Grand Theft Auto 6 Dominates the Entertainment Industry

According to Circana, Grand Theft Auto 6’s engagement rates, based on daily active users and minutes played, are “absolutely insane.” For comparison, Fortnite came in second place, with a DAU of just 10% of active players on both consoles on November 19.

Another interesting detail is that Fortnite, Call of Duty, Grand Theft Auto V, Roblox, and NBA 2K27 are among the five most popular games among users currently playing GTA 6.

In an official statement, Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar Games’ parent company, revealed that the open-world video game generated an astronomical $3.79 billion USD in revenue during its first 24 hours. This followed the sale of 32.5 million copies across PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

With these figures, GTA 6 has become the biggest entertainment product of all time, surpassing Avengers: Endgame, Marvel’s movie, which has grossed $2.943 billion USD worldwide to date. To top it all off, the title received perfect reviews and is currently the highest-rated game of all time.

Grand Theft Auto 6 Has Already Sold More Than 30 Million Copies and Easily Surpassed Avengers: Endgame, the Highest-Grossing Movie in History

But tell us: Did you play the sequel on launch day? Did it live up to your expectations? Let us know in the comments!

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