After an excruciatingly long wait, Grand Theft Auto VI is finally beginning to take tangible shape. As expected, a flood of previously undisclosed information emerged midweek, shedding new light on the studio’s ambitious vision. While many questions remain, we now have a clearer picture of how the game’s narrative will be organized.

Rockstar recently offered deeper insight into pricing tiers and the exclusive unlockables tied to the costly Ultimate Edition. Although details on gameplay mechanics and the overarching plot remained scarce, one official description did highlight a particularly intriguing detail regarding the campaign’s presentation.

GTA VI’s Story Will Be Divided Into Chapters

Historically, the Grand Theft Auto series has adhered to a fairly linear narrative model, tasking players with completing missions in a set sequence, occasionally punctuated by optional diversions such as unlocking new map regions in San Andreas or rotating between multiple protagonists in GTA V.

For now, the exact structural framework of Grand Theft Auto VI remains under wraps, and fans will likely have to wait for further developer commentary. However, Rockstar appears to have subtly confirmed that the campaign will be segmented into distinct parts, echoing the chapter-based approach popularized by Red Dead Redemption 2.

A telling line from the official Ultimate Edition description notes that certain bonuses will be “threaded across all aspects of Jason and Lucia’s story, with new items uncovered behind each chapter.”

The deliberate use of the word “chapter” strongly suggests that the main campaign will be broken into major narrative sections, each potentially defined by its own tonal identity or confined to a specific region of Vice City’s sprawling map. In many respects, this would mirror the structure employed in the 2018 western epic.

It is worth recalling that Red Dead Redemption 2 unfolded across 6 main chapters following Arthur Morgan’s story, bookended by two epilogues that provided closure. That framework allowed for meaningful story evolution, accompanied by tangible changes to the open world and even notable forward leaps in time.

Bearing that in mind, a growing number of fans theorize that Grand Theft Auto VI will adopt a similar philosophy delivering sizable story blocks that spotlight different districts and their surrounding areas. Some go further, suggesting the narrative could incorporate significant chronological jumps, giving players a front-row seat to how the protagonists evolve as the plot progresses.

What Is GTA VI About?

Though Rockstar has not offered fresh narrative details beyond the existing synopsis, the official logline already provides a broad sense of what lies ahead.

The story centers on Jason and Lucía, a pair of formidable outlaws who become entangled in a criminal conspiracy when a routine heist goes disastrously wrong. Now, the duo must rely on each other if they hope to survive. Earlier rumors have drawn parallels to the legendary duo Bonnie and Clyde.

Given that Red Dead Redemption 2 is widely regarded as one of the most critically acclaimed games of the past decade largely owing to its emotionally resonant and unforgettable storytelling, it is reassuring to know that GTA VI may, in some measure, draw from that very same well of narrative strength.

Separately, Rockstar has confirmed that the Standard Edition of GTA VI will retail for $80 USD on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, while the Ultimate Edition, currently the sole avenue for securing exclusive in-game items, will be priced at $100 USD.

What do you think? How will the chapters unfold in this game? Would time jumps and evolving map conditions appeal to you? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

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