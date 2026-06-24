It finally happened. After years of speculation, Rockstar Games has officially revealed GTA VI’s price and detailed the contents of the game’s two launch editions. While many players are excited to finally have concrete information, others may be disappointed by the cost—especially when it comes to the most complete version of the highly anticipated open-world title.

Although the Standard Edition grants access to the vast majority of the experience, Take-Two Interactive has locked what many players consider meaningful content behind the Ultimate Edition, a premium package that may be out of reach for some fans. Fortunately, Rockstar also shared a piece of good news for those who can only afford the base version at launch.

GTA VI Players Can Upgrade to the Ultimate Edition at Any Time

The price of Grand Theft Auto VI has been one of the gaming industry’s hottest discussion topics for years. Analysts and prominent industry figures repeatedly predicted that Rockstar and Take-Two could establish a new pricing benchmark for AAA games, much like previous major releases reshaped expectations.

On the morning of June 24, 2026, Rockstar Games finally revealed the official pricing structure and shared additional details about Jason Duval and Lucia Campos’ adventure. Players hoping to unlock everything the game has to offer should be prepared to spend a considerable amount of money.

The Standard Edition of GTA VI will retail for $79.99 USD, while the Ultimate Edition will cost $99.99 USD and includes a variety of exclusive content such as bonus vehicles, cosmetic items, weapons, and access to additional in-game locations and activities.

Many players have criticized the decision, arguing that Take-Two has placed content that should be part of the base game behind a paywall. Some of the strongest complaints focus on the fact that certain shops and locations in the open world are only accessible to Ultimate Edition owners.

While the situation remains controversial, Rockstar did provide some welcome news. In a press release, the company confirmed that anyone who purchases the Standard Edition will be able to upgrade to the Ultimate Edition at any time by paying the difference.

This means players who cannot justify spending $99.99 at launch won’t permanently miss out on the premium content. Instead, they can purchase the Standard Edition in November and upgrade later whenever they choose.

In fact, the PlayStation Store listing already shows the Ultimate Edition upgrade as separate downloadable content.

“The Grand Theft Auto VI: Ultimate Edition Upgrade will also be available separately for owners of the standard edition of Grand Theft Auto VI to purchase at any time,” Rockstar Games stated.

What Does the GTA VI Ultimate Edition Include?

The announcement of GTA VI’s pricing and edition structure sparked intense debate across social media and gaming communities. While some players believe the additional content justifies the higher price tag, others argue that restricting access to certain locations and customization options is a mistake.

The Ultimate Edition includes the full base game along with exclusive vehicles, weapons, outfits, customization options, hairstyles, and special activities spread throughout the open world.

Here is the complete list of additional content included in the premium version:

‘67 Vapid Dominator Buggy (Vehicle & Garage) – An off-road monster built for exploring the forests around Mount Kalaga.

Classic Car Collection (Special Assignment) – Restore abandoned classic cars and unfinished projects for eccentric local collector Wyman.

Electric Fang Tattoo (Tattoo Studio) – Stockyard’s most iconic tattoo parlor, featuring more than 50 exclusive tattoos for Jason and Lucia.

Vice City Style (Outfits) – Exclusive clothing, tattoos, and cosmetic items for both protagonists.

Goodtime Gear (Outfits) – A capsule collection inspired by Macca the Alligator, the star of the hit TV series Goodtime .

Ganado Retro Build (Modkit) – Exclusive modifications for Jason’s Vapid Ganado pickup truck.

One-Eyed Willie’s (Customization Shop) – A Lake Leonida garage specializing in off-road upgrades and hand-painted automotive art.

Hawk and Little Morgan Revolvers (Weapons) – Male and female variants of a powerful revolver inspired by classic Vice City aesthetics.

Rideout Customs (Vehicle Customization Shop) – Upgrade standard vehicles with premium interiors, custom wheels, and extravagant designs.

Stock 305 (Clothing Store) – Access exclusive fashion items for Jason and Lucia at Stockyard’s premier streetwear destination.

Sara’s Salon (Barbershop) – Unlock unique hairstyles, beard options, makeup, and manicure selections.

Shitzu Squalo (Boat) – A customized speedboat docked at Washington Beach and equipped with an explosive-filled weapons cache.

PTT YOUNGIN$ Contraband Shop (Gang Compound) – Raid a notorious Vice City gang hideout to obtain exclusive contraband and special rewards.

Custom Weapon Variants – Engraved versions of Jason’s Girardi ES9 pistol and Lucia’s Klose K17 sidearm.

Jason’s Safehouse Vehicles – Includes a military-style Dinka Enduro motorcycle and a Crest kayak.

‘95 Grotti Cheetah (Vehicle) – An iconic mid-’90s sports car inspired by Shore Drive.

Despite the backlash from a segment of the community, Rockstar’s strategy is hardly surprising. Industry analysts had long predicted that the company would lean heavily into premium editions and upgrades to maximize revenue from each copy sold.

The question now is whether players will embrace the Ultimate Edition or wait to upgrade later. With pre-orders about to begin, Rockstar’s pricing strategy is already shaping up to be one of the most debated aspects of GTA VI’s launch.