WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

GTA 6 players on PS5 have encountered error CE-108255-1, which causes the game to crash unexpectedly and prevents them from progressing.

The issue appears to be more common on the standard and Slim versions of PlayStation 5, although PS5 Pro users have also been affected.

Xbox players are also reporting technical problems with Grand Theft Auto 6.

The wait is finally over: Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) is now available on consoles, which means millions of fans around the world have begun their journey through Leonida. While this is certainly a time for celebration, the community has already encountered some technical issues that have caused plenty of frustration.

Specifically, PlayStation 5 players are dealing with an error that abruptly closes the game and prevents them from making progress. Even though the latest installment has only been available for approximately 48 hours in some regions, numerous user posts are already reporting the same problem.

GTAVI les roba a todos, hasta a su propia compañía

PlayStation 5 Error CE-108255-1 Is Ruining Grand Theft Auto 6 for Many Fans

The sequel is a fully next-gen project, so it’s only available on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5. Performance varies depending on the platform, but the overall experience remains similar. However, PS5 users in particular have encountered an annoying issue that causes the game to crash completely.

On Reddit, one owner of Sony’s current-generation console said that Grand Theft Auto 6 was running perfectly until they reached Pipework, one of the game’s first missions, where we meet one of the characters fans will come to love: Mandy.

According to the player, the game crashes and displays error message CE-108255-1 every time they approach the sink.

“You’d think flying the plane would be more demanding, but the game freezes every time I use the plunger. I just paid $125 USD to have my PS5 repaired and $100 USD for the game. This is ridiculous,” they said.

Unfortunately, this isn’t an isolated incident. The community has already found more than a dozen Reddit posts from players reporting similar issues while playing GTA 6. Many say the game crashes at that exact moment, while others can’t even complete Lucia’s prologue.

Error CE-108255-1 appears to be more common on the standard and Slim versions of PlayStation 5. However, there are also reports from PS5 Pro owners who say they can’t get past the first mission of Grand Theft Auto 6 because the game suddenly closes.

The PS5 Error CE-108255-1 Prevents Grand Theft Auto 6 Players From Completing the Game

Although most complaints involve Sony’s platform, some Xbox players have also reported similar issues.

“Sometimes the game crashes even after just 15 minutes. The first crash happened about 2 hours after I started playing, and it hasn’t stopped happening since,” one Microsoft console user added.

How to Fix Error CE-108255-1 on PS5 and Xbox Problems While Playing GTA 6

Unfortunately, there is currently no clear, 100% effective solution for these technical issues, which apparently affect a number of players on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

On Reddit and social media, Grand Theft Auto 6 fans say they’ve tried reinstalling the game, clearing the cache, rebuilding the system database, and even resetting their consoles to factory settings, all without success. In most cases, the problem persists, preventing affected players from continuing their journey through Vice City.

Checking Rockstar Games’ support page isn’t much help, either. The website has an updated guide, but it only directs users to the official Xbox and PlayStation support channels. On PS5, the section titled “How to Fix Error Code CE-108225-1” offers one rather unhelpful suggestion: “Try updating the game.”

If that doesn’t work, Sony recommends that players “visit PlayStation Repairs.” There is also no clear solution for the Xbox version of GTA 6.

Since the number of reported cases is still relatively small compared with the total number of players currently enjoying Grand Theft Auto 6 without major issues, it’s impossible to say that this is a widespread problem. Nevertheless, these early reports have already raised concerns within the community.

Because many affected players say less demanding games run normally on their consoles, some believe that Take-Two’s game crashes because of overheating. As a result, some have pointed to a possible cooling issue, although this has yet to be confirmed.

Some Believe the PlayStation 5 Error CE-108255-1 That Occurs While Playing GTA 6 Is Caused by Cooling Problems

But tell us: Have you encountered error CE-108255-1 or any other issues on PS5 or Xbox? Let us know in the comments!

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