Even before its official launch, Grand Theft Auto VI is making waves across the gaming hardware landscape, with players worldwide already positioning themselves for what promises to be a landmark release.

As arguably the most highly anticipated video game in history, GTA VI presents a straightforward reality for eager players: the title will be exclusive to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles.

With Rockstar confirming that a PC port will not arrive until a later, unspecified date, console owners are firmly in the driver’s seat and the hardware market is responding accordingly.

Recent reports indicate that the game’s pull is already tangible, with console sales receiving a noticeable uptick months ahead of schedule. New and returning players alike are securing their systems now to ensure they are ready when the game releases on November 19.

PS5 Pro Emerges as the Primary Beneficiary of GTA VI Console Surge

According to data compiled by Insider-Gaming and reflected in user activity on the UK-based deals platform Hotukdeals, interest in console purchases has surged dramatically this year and analysts point squarely to GTA VI as the driving force.

Between March and June alone, 46% of forum comments and queries related to the game originated from users who had recently purchased a new console.

Notably, the PS5 Pro appears to be the standout winner in this hardware race. While the standard PS5 continues to attract buyers, a growing segment of players is opting for the enhanced capabilities of the Pro model, betting on superior performance for Rockstar’s ambitious title. This trend is further reinforced by the absence of a PC version at launch, which funnels demand squarely into the console ecosystem.

Grand Theft Auto VI podría ser uno de los fenómenos más grandes del entretenimiento

High Expectations Surrounding GTA VI

Rockstar’s latest installment arrives at a critical juncture for the gaming industry, which has been grappling with widespread upheaval following pandemic-era miscalculations and aggressive investor-driven strategies.

Industry observers are looking to GTA VI as a potential stabilizer: a blockbuster success capable of reinvigorating market confidence.

Early projections only amplify that hope, with some forecasts suggesting the title could quadruple the launch sales of its predecessor, GTA V.

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