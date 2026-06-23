Rockstar Games has once again demonstrated its unparalleled ability to command global attention, as the brief reveal of the Grand Theft Auto VI cover art generated a wave of media buzz and record-shattering viewership on YouTube.

The 30-second trailer, which accompanied the announcement that pre-orders would begin soon, amassed over 9 million views in a matter of days. The short clip has already eclipsed the total viewership of some of the most anticipated titles showcased during this year’s Summer Game Fest, underscoring the immense cultural and commercial anticipation surrounding the Rockstar sequel.

GTA VI Cover Trailer Reveal Breaks Records

Notably, Rockstar’s latest teaser surpassed the extended gameplay footage for God of War Laufey, which currently sits at 7.9 million views. It also outperformed the Nintendo Direct presentation and the remake trailer for The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, which have garnered 4.7 million and 2.4 million views respectively.

Interestingly, one title continues to outpace even GTA VI in the viewership race: Spyro: A Realm Beyond, whose debut trailer has amassed more than 16 million views on the franchise’s official YouTube channel.

Nevertheless, the GTA VI cover trailer continues to climb at a rapid pace, reinforcing that while viewership is not a definitive metric of success, it is a powerful barometer of the sheer hype fueled by Rockstar’s upcoming release.

What You Need to Know About GTA VI Pre-Orders

With the start of pre-orders now on the horizon, fans are eagerly preparing for the game’s arrival on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. The long-awaited milestone comes after more than a decade of anticipation, with digital pre-orders set to go live on Thursday, June 25.

As of now, Rockstar has yet to disclose official pricing or the full slate of available editions. However, industry speculation suggests that the base cost will align with current premium game pricing, and that a variety of special editions, alongside potential console bundles, may be offered alongside the standard digital release.

Players will be able to secure their copy digitally through the PlayStation Store and the Xbox Store, with pre-load functionality expected to ensure the game is ready for launch day. Additionally, Rockstar has confirmed that pre-orders will also be available through “other select retailers.”

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