The wait is almost over. Rockstar Games has officially confirmed when players will be able to preorder Grand Theft Auto VI, one of the most anticipated games of the decade. Alongside the announcement, the studio also unveiled the game’s official cover art, giving fans another glimpse at the highly anticipated return to Vice City.

The news reassures players that the project remains on track for its scheduled launch on November 19, 2026, despite months of speculation and rumors about potential delays.

GTA VI preorders begin next week

For weeks, fans expected Rockstar to launch preorders following the release of a new trailer. Several insiders claimed that fresh marketing materials were imminent, but the company remained silent throughout the busy summer showcase season.

That silence finally ended today.

Rockstar confirmed that GTA VI preorders will officially begin on June 25 for both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. Players will be able to reserve their copy through digital storefronts and participating retailers.

The announcement marks a major milestone for the game, which has already spent months sitting atop wish lists on both console platforms.

Rockstar reveals GTA VI’s official cover art

To celebrate the preorder announcement, Rockstar also shared the official cover art that will appear on physical copies of GTA VI.

The artwork stays true to the franchise’s iconic visual style, featuring protagonists Lucia and Jason alongside several supporting characters who will play important roles throughout the story.

The cover also highlights a variety of vehicles that players will use while exploring Vice City and completing missions during the criminal duo’s journey.

Although the artwork offers no new story details, it further reinforces the game’s modern Florida-inspired setting and colorful atmosphere.

How much will GTA VI cost?

One major question remains unanswered: the price.

Rockstar did not reveal how much GTA VI will cost when preorders open next week, nor did it provide details about the game’s various editions.

Industry analysts expect the standard edition to launch somewhere between $70 and $80 USD, matching the current pricing structure adopted by most major publishers.

However, speculation continues regarding a higher price tag. Some retailers have reportedly listed placeholder prices as high as $115 USD, fueling concerns that GTA VI could become one of the most expensive AAA releases ever.

Despite those fears, Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick recently stated that GTA VI will be priced fairly and deliver what he described as “the greatest entertainment experience ever created.”

Multiple editions may be planned

While Rockstar has yet to confirm special editions, insiders claim that at least three versions of GTA VI are currently planned.

According to those reports, players can expect:

A Standard Edition

A Special Edition with bonus digital content

A Premium Edition featuring additional in-game rewards

Current rumors suggest that physical collectibles may not be included in the higher-tier editions, though that could change once Rockstar reveals the complete lineup.

There is also growing speculation that Sony could launch at least two PlayStation 5 Pro bundles featuring GTA VI later this year.

For now, fans only need to wait a few more days before preorders finally go live.