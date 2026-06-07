The conference season is nearing its conclusion, and Microsoft stepped in to get the community excited one last time. During the Xbox Games Showcase 2026, we got a fresh look at Halo: Campaign Evolved, the remastered version of the classic 2001 FPS.

Microsoft first unveiled the project a few months ago, but at the time neither a release date nor many details were revealed. The company used its live event to share a wealth of new information, and fans will be happy to learn that this release is much more than a simple visual upgrade.

Will Halo: Campaign Evolved Include New Content?

As expected, the main attraction of this new version is its revamped visuals, bringing the original Xbox shooter into the modern era. However, that’s only the tip of the iceberg, as the release will also include brand-new content that expands upon the original adventure.

Halo: Campaign Evolved will grant access to Operation: METEORITE, a completely original story made up of three new missions. Players will experience a never-before-seen adventure starring Master Chief and Sergeant Johnson.

This campaign will feature new enemy variants, weapons that originally appeared in later entries of the franchise, additional locations, and more original content. The story was developed in collaboration with Troy Denning.

It’s worth remembering that this release only includes the campaign, so fans should not expect the popular multiplayer mode. We won’t say more for now; below you’ll find the official trailer for Halo: Campaign Evolved:

When Will Halo: Campaign Evolved Be Available?

During the presentation, the tech giant revealed that Halo: Campaign Evolved will launch on July 28, 2026, for Xbox Series X|S, PC, and, perhaps most surprisingly, PlayStation 5. It will be a day-one release on Xbox Game Pass, meaning subscribers will be able to play it at no additional cost from launch day.

As is tradition, the game will be available in multiple editions. Those who pre-order the $69.99 USD Premium Edition or the $199.99 USD Collector’s Edition will receive several bonuses, including 5 days of early access, allowing them to start playing on July 23.

Tell us, are you planning to revisit this FPS classic? Let us know in the comments.