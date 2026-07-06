Sony’s recent confirmation that it will phase out physical game discs has sent shockwaves through the gaming industry. Starting January 2028, all new PlayStation titles will be released exclusively as digital downloads. Yet the announcement has not only frustrated collectors and physical-media enthusiasts; it has also resurrected a prescient warning from Hideo Kojima.

Back in 2021, the mastermind behind Metal Gear and Death Stranding voiced deep unease about an industry increasingly reliant on intangible content. His comments have exploded across social media, with many interpreting them as an eerily accurate forecast of PlayStation’s current trajectory.

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Hideo Kojima Issued a Warning Back in 2021

In an August 2021 social-media post, Kojima articulated a fear that digital media might eventually slip beyond the genuine control of its purchasers.

He pointed to political shifts, technological upheaval, and commercial realignments as potential forces that could render legally bought data lost, inaccessible, or effectively revoked. More broadly, he lamented a future in which consumers could no longer freely enjoy films, books, music, or games they had paid for with their own money.

That concern has acquired fresh urgency in light of Sony’s latest policy. The corporation has justified its all-digital pivot by citing the consistent year-over-year growth of digital storefronts.

People Think Kojima “Predicted” PlayStation’s Future

Across social media, users have been quick to call Kojima a “time traveler” for his apparent clairvoyance. Memes comparing him to fictional seers, Eren Jaeger from Attack on Titan or Paul Atreides from Dune, have proliferated, alongside more earnest laments that “he tried to warn us.”

The debate has been further stoked by a separate, recent incident involving PlayStation’s digital ecosystem. Months before the physical-media announcement, thousands of users lost access to movies they had purchased digitally, after licensing agreements with distributors expired, which serves as a concrete case study of exactly the kind of vulnerability Kojima described.

Nevertheless, his words have breathed new life into an argument about ownership in an era of digital storefronts and streaming libraries. As more companies follow Sony’s lead toward download-only distribution, players are left grappling with an unsettling question of what will happen to the collections they have spent years assembling.

Do you think an all-digital future empowers players? Will you stick with physical discs for as long as they exist? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

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