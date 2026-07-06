PlayStation is hardly in gamers’ good graces at the moment. Just days ago, the company announced plans to cease production of physical game discs by 2028, a clear signal of its accelerating pivot to all-digital distribution. Amid that backlash, however, an even more unsettling revelation has emerged.

The gaming community has discovered that Sony’s terms and conditions explicitly warn that the company may delete inactive PSN accounts and revoke access to purchased content if users fail to meet a single requirement. The finding has reignited broader concerns about an all-digital ecosystem.

Sony Could Wipe Your Account and Games If You Don’t Log In to PSN

Sony regularly revises its Terms and Conditions, though most users scroll past the updates and click “Accept” without a second glance. But in the wake of the physical-media controversy, players took a closer look and unearthed a provision that effectively permits Sony to close inactive PSN accounts and erase all associated digital purchases, spanning PlayStation 3, PS4, PS5, and beyond.

According to Article 21.1 of the document, if a PSN account remains idle for 36 consecutive months (3 years), Sony reserves the right to permanently delete it. The account holder would consequently forfeit access to their entire game library and any other digital content tied to the profile. The text stresses that such termination is “irreversible.”

The following section outlines a narrow window for recourse: after the 3-year inactivity period elapses, Sony will notify the user via the email address on file. The account owner then has six months to log back in or contact the company to request that the profile be preserved. Failure to do so triggers the deletion process.

“After your Account is closed, you will not be able to access the PlayStation Online Services or use the Digital Products purchased with that Account. Account closure is irreversible,” states Section 21.3 of the agreement.

Is Every PlayStation Player at Risk of Losing Their Profile?

Sony’s official website indicates that the terms were last updated in April 2026, but the inactivity clause itself predates that revision. In fact, the 36-month provision was introduced with version 10 of the document, rolled out in December 2019.

Prior to that, an October 2017 version allowed Sony to close accounts after just 24 months of disuse. The 2019 update extended the grace period to three years and added a critical caveat: the rule applies only where local legislation permits.

Notably, the clause is conspicuously absent from terms governing Mexico, the United States, and several other regions, meaning players there are not currently subject to the policy. By contrast, the provision has been enforceable in the United Kingdom and various European countries for years, though it largely escaped public notice until the recent physical-format debate brought renewed scrutiny to Sony’s digital practices.

While the restriction remains region-specific for now, critics warn that Sony could expand its reach over time. For opponents of all-digital gaming, this discovery serves as fresh evidence that physical discs for PS4, PS5, and older consoles offer more reliable long-term ownership.

What do you think? Are you concerned about the prospect of losing access to your digital library? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

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