After years of silence, fans of the Wolfenstein franchise may finally have reason to celebrate. Although MachineGames has been occupied with other high-profile projects, a new report suggests that the studio has quietly begun work on Wolfenstein 3 and that a television series for Amazon is also in early development.

The news has reignited enthusiasm among the shooter franchise’s dedicated fanbase, particularly given the series’ enduring popularity and its history of successful Nintendo Switch ports. That track record has naturally led to speculation about a potential release on the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2.

Machine Games regresaría a la franquicia que los llevó a la cima

A Report Claims Wolfenstein 3 Is Already in Development

According to a recent report from Windows Central, the studio is currently working on a new adventure featuring protagonist B.J. Blazkowicz, widely believed to be the long-anticipated Wolfenstein 3.

Concrete details regarding the storyline, gameplay mechanics, or launch window remain scarce, and neither Bethesda nor Microsoft has issued an official confirmation. Nevertheless, the report indicates that active development is already underway.

This update follows the well-received launch of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, another MachineGames title that showcased the studio’s ability to craft action-packed experiences with rich narrative depth.

The Franchise Is Also Eyeing a Leap to Streaming Television

The same report reveals that a Wolfenstein series is being planned for Amazon, with the project reportedly overseen by the producers behind the critically acclaimed Fallout television adaptation.

The series would aim to introduce the franchise’s dark alternate-history universe to a broader audience. Its visceral combat, iconic characters, and themes of rebellion against an oppressive regime appear well-suited for a serialized dramatic format.

As with the game, no casting decisions, plot details, or premiere timelines have been disclosed. Fans will have to wait for an official statement before any concrete plans are confirmed.

Should the report prove accurate, a Nintendo Switch 2 version of Wolfenstein 3 remains a distinct possibility. Given that previous entries in the series made their way to Nintendo’s hybrid console, a new installment could follow suit, provided the hardware is up to the task.

Do you think a Wolfenstein series can capture the same success as Fallout? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Stay tuned to LEVEL UP for further updates.