Nearly three decades after its debut, One Piece continues to command a devoted global following, with fans eagerly awaiting each new chapter release. However, those looking to purchase the recently launched 115th compiled volume will find themselves paying a price hike.

Before concerns escalate, it is important to emphasize that this adjustment is neither permanent nor substantial. Retailers in Japan are charging only a marginal additional fee, yet Eiichiro Oda nonetheless deemed it appropriate to issue a formal apology to his audience.

One Piece 115 Is More Expensive Than Previous Volumes

The 115th volume, which hit Japanese store shelves on July 3, 2026, carries a noticeably higher price tag than its predecessors. Fortunately, this markup applies exclusively to this particular release, offering reassurance that future compilations will revert to standard pricing. But why was the price increased?

Oda took to social media to clarify the situation, explaining that the volume compiles 13 chapters instead of the usual 10 to 12. This expansion was intentional, as he wished to encompass a complete narrative arc within a single tome. The resulting book is physically thicker than normal, and the printing process required additional ink, factors that directly influenced the final retail cost.

In his statement, the 51-year-old mangaka apologized for the increase, which amounts to roughly 12 U.S. cents, raising the standard price from ¥574 JPY to ¥594 JPY:

“I think for just ¥20 JPY you’ll probably be able to forgive me, right? Please forgive me. That extra chapter makes it worth it. The volume will go on sale on July 3!” the author wrote in a letter he uploaded online.

What Does One Piece’s Latest Volume Include?

As previously stated, this is a temporary price hike, which means volume 116 will return to the original pricing structure, making this a one-time adjustment. For context, the current release encompasses chapters 1167 through 1179, placing readers squarely in the climactic throes of the Elbaph Arc, where the Straw Hat crew navigates the giants’ realm and crosses paths with Loki. Most notably, recent installments have unveiled Imu, the enigmatic King of the World, who is rapidly emerging as a formidable antagonist.

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