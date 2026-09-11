The long-awaited remake of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time was finally unveiled in an extended trailer during Nintendo’s recent Direct presentation. While the overall reception has been positive, two particular aspects of the project have sharply divided the fanbase.

Unsurprisingly, much of the initial discourse centered on the game’s revamped graphics. Many players took issue with the hyper-realistic character models and environments. Yet there was another choice that became the subject of widespread mockery across social media.

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Will Feature Intentional Load Screens

The announcement came during a Nintendo Direct dedicated to the franchise’s 40th anniversary, which outlined several Zelda projects slated for release in 2026 and 2027. The bulk of the presentation naturally focused on the Ocarina of Time remake, which now carries an official release date.

During the event, producer Eiji Aonuma explained a range of new features intended to modernize the Nintendo 64 classic, including a free-roaming camera controlled via the joystick, expanded character dialogue, and, for the first time in the series, full voice acting, with a Latin Spanish dub confirmed for Nintendo Latin America.

Yet it was Aonuma’s remark about loading screens that drew the most attention. He explained that the development team had intentionally chosen to preserve these transitions in order to “maintain the essence of the original game,” though he assured fans that load times would be significantly shorter thanks to the enhanced capabilities of the Nintendo Switch 2.

In an era where PlayStation and Xbox are aggressively working to eliminate loading times altogether, Nintendo’s choice to preserve a relic from 1998 is quite strange.

This decision quickly became the most controversial and mocked of the remake. Some fans dismissed the explanation as disingenuous, suggesting that the decision was more likely because the Switch 2 is unable to load areas properly. Others stated that maybe the interruptions are intentional, for whatever reason.

“When I close my eyes and think of Ocarina of Time, I immediately think of the loading times. Thanks, Nintendo,” one user joked. Another wrote, “I have no idea why they even mentioned it. And why give the dumbest excuse of all time?” A third commenter added, “Of course it’s technical limitations. [The Switch 2] can’t load the entire game at once.”

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake Is Already Dividing Opinions

Dozens of players think it is ridiculous to include loading screens that interrupt the flow of the experience. “Considering the map remains quite faithful to the original, it’s not too big. Not having loading times would have been fine,” commented a fan on X.

But the backlash has not been confined to loading screens. The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake’s new art direction has also become a lightning rod for criticism, with many fans arguing that the hyper-realistic character designs undermine the distinctive charm of the 1998 original. Some have gone so far as to compare the visuals to a fan-made Unreal Engine tech demo.

Nevertheless, the project continues to move forward. Set for an early November release, the Ocarina of Time remake is one of the few major AAA titles launching alongside Grand Theft Auto VI. The presentation also unveiled a new Zelda-themed LEGO set and a special-edition Nintendo Switch 2 console.

Do you think preserving loading screens is misguided? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

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