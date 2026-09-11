CAPCOM turned heads with the surprise announcement of Onimusha: Way of the Sword, marking the franchise’s first completely new installment in two decades.

As fans of the series already know, the game plunges players into Japan’s Edo period, reimagining Kyoto as a dark, twisted landscape teeming with otherworldly horrors.

While earlier Onimusha titles and classic samurai cinema naturally served as key reference points, director Satoru Nihei recently pointed to a far more unexpected influence: Nintendo’s Super Mario Odyssey.

El futuro de Mario se definiría hasta 2027

Super Mario Odyssey Inspired Onimusha’s Battles

In an interview with FZ, Nihei explained that the Mario title played a pivotal role during the development of Onimusha: Way of the Sword, particularly in shaping how the game’s controls feel in the player’s hands.

Nihei praised Super Mario Odyssey for delivering an experience that is effortlessly accessible, yet capable of introducing dynamic scenarios and escalating challenges that keep players on their toes.

For him, Nintendo’s greatest strength lies in that delicate balance. But another detail stood out to the director: how the game responds to every player input.

According to Nihei, when Mario performs an action, there is almost always a clear, immediate reaction that gives the controls a tangible, “physical and satisfying” quality. That tactile feedback became a benchmark for the new Onimusha.

The development team set out to transplant that same philosophy into swordplay. Every movement was designed to deliver a distinct response, ensuring that each encounter feels impactful and rewarding.

An Interesting Combination of Influences

The result is a fusion of traditional Onimusha elements with a modern, refined approach to action. Battles are fierce and demanding, while exploration invites players to uncover the secrets hidden throughout atmospheric, intrigue-filled environments.

The influence of Super Mario Odyssey serves as a compelling reminder that great game design can emerge from the most unexpected places.

For those eager to dive in, Onimusha: Way of the Sword is now available on consoles and PC

Does it surprise you that Super Mario Odyssey helped inspire the combat system of Onimusha: Way of the Sword? And what other Nintendo titles do you think could lend themselves to a feudal Japanese adventure? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

Stay tuned to LEVEL UP for continuing updates.