During this year’s Summer Game Fest, Asha Sharma made waves by announcing the return of exclusive titles for XBOX, leading many to believe that the new executive’s primary goal was to phase out the company’s multiplatform strategy.

Fans urged Sharma to scrap plans for any XBOX Game Studios titles being considered for PS5, particularly the most iconic and successful ones.

However, this did not happen, and one of XBOX’s most high-profile releases will be released on Sony’s platform.

Forza Horizon 6 Creators Confirm That It Will Be Released on PS5

Following the remarkable multiplatform performance of its predecessor, Forza Horizon 5, will make the jump to Sony’s ecosystem after its success left players eager for the next installment.

In a recent update on the official blog, the studio confirmed that the racing title is scheduled to launch on PS5 “later” this year, putting an end to widespread speculation that had pointed to a 2027 release window for the Sony version.

An exact date has yet to be announced, but it is expected to drop in December, given that XBOX already has a major launch lined up for October with Gears of War: E-Day, and November is widely seen as off-limits due to the looming arrival of GTA VI, leaving the final month of the year as the most logical opening.

What Is Going On with XBOX’s Exclusives Strategy?

While titles like Gears of War: E-Day and Clockwork Revolution will remain exclusive to XBOX consoles, Matt Booty, head of content at XBOX Game Studios, has emphasized that no policy is set in stone. Instead, the team will evaluate each project individually to determine whether a multiplatform release or exclusive model serves it best.

The decision to bring Forza Horizon 5 to PS5 has already proven highly lucrative, with 5.8 million copies sold on Sony’s system, a testament to the game’s unique appeal in a market where Gran Turismo dominates and third-party arcade games rarely match the polish and quality by Playground.

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