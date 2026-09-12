After debuting in 1999, Naruto grew into one of Japan’s most popular and beloved manga, capturing audiences both at home and around the world. Following the conclusion of its main storyline, the franchise expanded through a sequel series and numerous spin-off projects. Now, it appears even more developments are on the horizon.

The franchise is set to make its presence felt at one of the biggest comic conventions in the United States. There, voice actors from the original anime will gather to share news about upcoming productions, including a new card game and a potential animated film.

Naruto to Unveil New Projects in the Coming Weeks

Viz Media recently confirmed that Naruto will appear at New York Comic Con, scheduled for October 8–11, 2026. As one of the largest geek culture events in North America and beyond, the convention is expected to host major announcements from numerous franchises, including Dragon Ball Super.

The series created by Masashi Kishimoto will hold a special panel on October 10, 2026, beginning at 5:00 PM. The one-hour presentation will feature a lineup of special guests.

According to official information shared on the NYCC website, the Naruto panel will welcome Junko Takeuchi, the acclaimed voice actress behind Naruto Uzumaki in the Studio Pierrot anime, alongside Noriaki Sugiyama, the Japanese actor who voices Sasuke Uchiha.

Tominaga Yoshihiko, executive producer at the animation studio, will also attend the event together with a representative from Bandai. During the panel, attendees will receive new details about the franchise’s upcoming card game as well as “the latest updates on the anime.”

Organizers further promise a first look at the roadmap for the “future of the Naruto universe,” which is expected to encompass projects across multiple media.

A Variety report goes even further, indicating that a new animated film will be announced during the presentation, along with additional information regarding its release date. Not much info has been revealed, leaving it unclear whether the project is connected to the previously revealed 20th anniversary series.

Live-Action Naruto Film Finally Gains Momentum

With more than two decades of history, Naruto has cemented itself as one of the world’s most popular action manga. Launched in 1999, it remained in serialization until 2014, with Masashi Kishimoto’s main story spanning 700 chapters across 72 volumes. The series has sold more than 250 million copies worldwide.

The 2002 anime adaptation also proved a major success, and the franchise’s popularity led to the release of 11 animated films for theaters and television

Details about the next Naruto animated feature remain under wraps, and fans will have to wait until NYCC for further information.

A clearer picture has emerged, however, for the upcoming live-action film directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, who made history this year with Spider-Man: Brand New Day alongside Tom Holland. Production is expected to officially begin in February 2027, though the cast for the main roles has yet to be revealed.

The adaptation may have already found its first cast member: Charles Melton is reportedly in final negotiations to portray Kakashi Hatake, the skilled mentor of Naruto Uzumaki, Sakura Haruno, and Sasuke Uchiha.

What are you hoping to see in the next animated film? Share your thoughts in the comments below.