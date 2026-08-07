Steam remains one of the world’s most dominant PC gaming platforms, and for good reason, as its frequent sales events consistently slash prices on both blockbuster AAA titles and indie gems. In addition, the store also periodically hosts flash promotions that allow users to get select games entirely free of charge.

Right now, Valve’s store is treating players to the chance to snag a popular RPG with roguelike mechanics for free. The timing couldn’t be better, as the studio behind the game has just announced the official release date for its sequel.

Get Moonlighter Permanently and Free of Charge on Steam

To be clear, Steam does not operate a recurring free-game program akin to the Epic Games Store. However, it’s not uncommon for developers, particularly in the indie and AA spaces, to offer their titles as complimentary downloads to commemorate sales milestones, mark anniversaries, express gratitude to their fans, etc.

In some instances, studios give away their earlier work entirely for free to promote a new release. That’s exactly the scenario unfolding with Steam’s latest giveaway: the action-RPG roguelike Moonlighter is currently available at no charge, celebrating the just-announced launch window of its sequel.

Originally released in 2018 by Digital Sun and 11 bit Studios, Moonlighter quickly attained cult status among genre enthusiasts. Now, it has a new opportunity to captivate a wider audience.

At present, Moonlighter carries a full 100% discount on Steam, meaning anyone with a valid account can claim it and retain permanent access. To take advantage, users simply need to log in, navigate to the game’s store page, click “Add to Account,” and finalize the transaction.

As with most promotions of this nature, the offer is fleeting. Specifically, players have from August 5 through August 9, 2026, to download the indie title for free. Once that window closes, the game will revert to its standard $19.99 USD price point.

For the uninitiated, Moonlighter is an action-focused experience that fuses roguelike progression with dungeon-crawling exploration. The developers have described it as a title that will resonate with fans of classic 16-bit era adventures like The Legend of Zelda on the SNES.

Resource management is equally central to the experience: players must run a shop in the village of Rynoka, which entails stocking and selling merchandise, meticulously adjusting prices, recruiting staff, and upgrading the storefront, all while venturing into dungeons filled with monsters and bosses.

Moonlighter has amassed over 17,000 user reviews on Steam, with an impressive 82% approval rating. Given the overwhelmingly positive reception, PC gamers would be wise to get this game for free while the promotion remains active.

For those who enjoy what they play and find themselves craving more, the sequel now has a confirmed release date and the wait is thankfully short.

Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault first entered early access roughly 10 months ago, leaving fans eager for news on the full 1.0 launch. The developers have finally addressed that question, officially announcing a September 2 debut.

The sequel will arrive on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2, and Steam. Additionally, subscribers to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, the service’s premium tier, will be able to download it at no extra cost on Microsoft platforms.

The 1.0 release will be accompanied by a major update introducing new weaponry, expanded narrative content centered on protagonist Will, unbelievable challenges, and other surprise additions.

Have you already claimed the original Moonlighter for free? What are your impressions? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

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