Grand Theft Auto VI is shaping up to be Rockstar Games’ most ambitious title to date. However, its colossal file size threatens to clog home networks and push console storage to its absolute limit. While players will have several days to download the game, actual download times will come down to local network performance.

With Rockstar confirming a staggering 212 GB download, players on slower connections face agonizing wait times before launching it on PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X|S. Recognizing this, one major internet service provider is stepping in to help.

One of the largest telecommunications providers in the United States announced a promotional speed upgrade designed to handle the massive data transfer of GTA VI in under half an hour.

Internet Provider Will Give Away Extra Speed So Players Can Download GTA VI With No Issues

This week, Rockstar announced that preloading for GTA VI will begin next Tuesday, November 10. Fans who pre-ordered a digital copy can download the game that day, while those with a physical copy can start on November 12.

With just a few days to go, now is the ideal time to free up space on your console and check your internet connection. However, some players, especially those who can’t preload the game, are worried that their internet speed may be too slow and the download will take far too long.

Fortunately, one internet provider is stepping in to help. Spectrum, one of the largest telecommunications companies in the United States, will offer a free upgrade package to customers awaiting the GTA VI launch.

In a statement, the company boasted that the extra speed will be enough to download Rockstar’s game in under 30 minutes, despite its massive size exceeding 210 GB. The promotion runs from November 9 to 30, making it especially useful for preloading the game or downloading it once it’s available.

“The most anticipated game in the world is almost ready to download, and Spectrum is treating eligible customers to a free Gig Speed Lift, November 9 to 30, that will have them cruising Vice City before the rest of the block finishes downloading. No cost, and no strings attached. With Spectrum Internet Gig, customers can start playing Grand Theft Auto VI in less than 30 minutes, so game day is for cruising, not downloading,” the company said.

The provider promises speeds of up to 1 gigabit per second for customers who meet certain requirements. Those who already have packages at that speed will receive a boost of up to 2 Gbps.

Rockstar Games Readies Rewards for GTA VI Launch

The download surge is compounded by the fact that physical copies of GTA VI will not ship with a physical disc. Instead, retail boxes will contain a digital download code without any perks that could incentivize people to buy them.

Luckily, Rockstar confirmed a few launch-day incentives. Continuing series tradition, the studio is releasing an official game map and poster. While standard versions will be distributed digitally for free, fans looking for a physical poster can order one directly from the Rockstar Store for $0.99 USD.

For more news on GTA VI, click here.