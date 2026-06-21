As anticipation for Grand Theft Auto VI reaches a fever pitch following Rockstar Games’ confirmation that pre-orders will launch next week, players have turned their attention to the game’s official cover art. In the absence of a new trailer, the image has become the subject of intense scrutiny, with fans uncovering a growing number of hidden details and callbacks with each passing day.

Upon closer examination, longtime followers of the franchise have identified a particularly telling reference that appears to connect Raúl Bautista, a newly revealed character in GTA VI, to the narrative of GTA: Vice City, the beloved 2002 entry that helped define the series.

Who is Raúl Bautista, the Character on the GTA VI Cover?

Among the supporting cast surrounding protagonists Lucia and Jason, Raúl Bautista occupies a prominent spot at the bottom of the cover.

Rockstar describes him as a charismatic and shrewd career criminal, trustworthy only as long as you follow his lead. A seasoned bank robber with a taste for high-stakes operations, Bautista is portrayed as a professional who thrives under pressure and adapts seamlessly to any situation.

“Raul’s recklessness raises the stakes with every score. Sooner or later, his crew will have to double down or pull their chips from the table.”

A Link Between Bautista and a Vice City Character

What has truly captivated fans, however, is Bautista’s striking wardrobe: a white suit paired with a purple shirt that bears an uncanny resemblance to the iconic look of Lance Vance, a pivotal character from Vice City.

The visual parallel has not gone unnoticed, and many are interpreting it as more than mere coincidence.

Given Lance Vance’s infamous betrayal in Vice City, a twist that fundamentally altered the course of that game’s storyline, some players are now speculating that Bautista may follow a similar arc.

They point to the official synopsis for GTA VI, which alludes to a heist gone wrong that forces the protagonists to face dire consequences, as further evidence that betrayal could be at the heart of the plot.

One concerned fan summed up the sentiment online, writing: “Please, don’t let my boy Raúl be a traitor. Don’t tell me he’s going to betray us too.” Still, it is worth emphasizing that this remains a fan-driven theory for now, so it is not really a spoiler of any kind.

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