The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, widely regarded as one of the greatest games ever made, is set to return with a new version for the Switch 2. But is it a remake, or something else entirely? That’s the question many Nintendo fans are now asking on social media.

During the recent Nintendo Direct, one particular detail in the game’s reveal caught players’ attention. With little additional information provided, uncertainty has grown over what kind of project this will be and whether it truly qualifies as a remake of the 1998 classic.

The New Ocarina of Time Announcement Has Left Players with More Questions than Answers

Nintendo has finally confirmed the rumors: The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time is indeed making a comeback. Link’s adventure will feature a striking new visual style, which drew significant attention during the Direct. However, fans remain skeptical, as the company shared very few concrete details about the project.

One of the most notable points of confusion is that Nintendo never actually called it a remake. While the visual and artistic overhaul might suggest otherwise, some fans aren’t so convinced.

Throughout the presentation, Nintendo used the word “rebirth” rather than “remake.” This has led many to believe that the new Ocarina of Time could be more of a reinvention of Link’s journey, not just a graphical facelift.

From many observers’ perspectives, Nintendo may be planning more than just visual upgrades. Some members of the community even speculate that the company could adjust or expand the story, offering an adventure that rivals the length of the franchise’s more recent entries.

For now, the mystery remains. Social media is filled with questions about what Nintendo has in store for the N64 classic. Many fans hope Ocarina of Time will stay faithful to the original they love, but the use of the word “rebirth” suggests significant changes could be on the horizon.

Even in the trailer and official press release, Nintendo has avoided using the word “remake”, a possible hint at the direction this ambitious project is taking.

“The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time will be reborn on Nintendo Switch 2.,” the company said in its official announcement.

Another Major Entry In The Series Is Also On The Way

The return of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time in 2026 is no coincidence. It will introduce a new generation of players to the franchise just in time for Link and Zelda’s arrival on the big screen in 2027.

Recently, the live-action adaptation of The Legend of Zelda moved its release date forward. The film, starring Benjamin Evan Ainsworth and Bo Bragason, will now premiere on April 30, 2027. Shooting has already wrapped, but unfortunately, no updates on the production were shared during the latest Nintendo Direct.

El primer vistazo oficial a la película de The Legend of Zelda

Shigeru Miyamoto and Avi Arad are serving as producers, with Wes Ball directing. As such, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time will serve as the perfect lead-in to the franchise’s cinematic debut.

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