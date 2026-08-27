Grand Theft Auto VI, the most anticipated video game of the past decade, has fallen victim to one of the largest leaks in industry history. After days of silence, Rockstar Games has issued its first official response, though they didn’t reveal anything about their investigation to find CyberLeek.

In a statement posted across its social media channels, the studio addressed fans directly and said that while the leaks have been “heartbreaking,” they will not alter the company’s plans to release the extended GTA VI preview on Netflix as scheduled.

The studio took the opportunity to invite the community to watch the special tomorrow, while also recognizing that the widespread circulation of spoilers may diminish some of the excitement. Rockstar offered a sincere apology to its players, admitting that it has taken too long to show the game.

Rockstar Games Releases Statement Regretting GTA VI Leaks

Early this morning, Rockstar Games shared a message on X and other platforms, finally addressing the unauthorized release of gameplay footage. The company reiterated that the incident has been heartbreaking for everyone involved, yet reaffirmed that the team is working to finish in time for the scheduled November 19 launch.

“We know that many of you have been waiting to hear from us regarding the events of the past week. It would be an understatement to say that having videos of Grand Theft Auto VI gameplay leak in this way has been heartbreaking for our team, and this is obviously not how we intended for you to see the game after all this time,” Rockstar said.

The company went on to apologize for the lack of official gameplay footage and detailed information leading up to this point. The statement confirmed that the title is nearing completion and has entered its final development phase.

Rockstar also reminded players that August 27 marks the release of the extended GTA VI preview on Netflix. Despite the spoilers already circulating online, courtesy of CyberLeek, who continues to share material from the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions, Rockstar encouraged fans to enjoy the reveal. At the same time, it asked for patience, emphasizing that the team’s goal is for players to discover the game’s world on their own terms.

“We are very excited for everyone to see the extended look tomorrow. It has taken longer than we wanted to get it ready, but as with everything we do, we know we need to exceed your expectations, and we are determined to deliver at the level you expect and deserve. While it is unfortunate that the intended game experience may now be impacted by some spoilers, we hope that everyone will wait a bit longer to experience the game for themselves on November 19.”

The studio closed with a note of gratitude, thanking the community for the outpouring of support in recent weeks. “Your words have meant more to this team than you can imagine,” the company said.

When Will the GTA VI Netflix Special Be Available?

In just a matter of hours, fans will finally get their first official, extended look at GTA VI gameplay. The preview will debut exclusively on Netflix at 1:00 PM Mexico City time on August 27, and will remain on the platform for six hours before being released more widely.

According to Take-Two president Strauss Zelnick, the presentation is designed to feel like a premium Netflix series experience. Once the exclusivity window closes, the trailer will also be published on Rockstar Games’ official YouTube channel.

The decision to premiere the extended look on Netflix has drawn criticism from some players, with many voicing frustration over having to subscribe to a streaming service simply to watch a game trailer.