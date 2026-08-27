With the physical format increasingly becoming obsolete, players are actively seeking ways to safeguard their libraries long-term. While PlayStation is reportedly scaling back disc-based production, Microsoft’s gaming division will allow XBOX fans to retain access to their titles even in an all-digital future.

Following weeks of speculation, Microsoft has officially confirmed the “Disc to Digital” feature, which enables console owners to obtain digital licenses for games they already own on disc. In an announcement via XBOX Wire, the company detailed how the initiative will operate, emphasizing its role in helping players preserve their purchases across generational hardware transitions.

XBOX’S Disc to Digital Program Is Official, When Can You Use It?

The concept behind Disc to Digital is straightforward: transform physical discs into digital licenses, granting users the full benefits of digital ownership. How will it work? To convert a title, players simply need to insert a supported disc into an XBOX One or XBOX Series X|S console and launch the game. The system then generates a corresponding digital license that remains tied to the user’s account and will include cross-device play via Play Anywhere and access to Cloud Gaming

It is worth noting that the original physical disc will continue to function as usual after conversion. However, only one digital license can be created per disc, and the program is restricted to XBOX One and XBOX Series X|S titles. Additionally, a console with an optical drive and the physical copy are required.

Not every game will be eligible at launch. Disc to Digital does not support original XBOX or XBOX 360 discs, and Microsoft has confirmed that thousands of games are already supported, with more to be added over time.

“While not every title will be available at launch, this is an important step toward a future where players can have greater confidence that the games they buy remain with them for years to come,” the company stated.

When Will Disc to Digital Be Available for XBOX Players?

As for availability, fans of physical media will need to exercise a bit more patience. The initial testing phase kicks off on August 31, exclusively for members of the XBOX Insider program.

Following that preview period, the feature will roll out to the general public at no additional cost for all XBOX One and XBOX Series X|S users.

“Today we are introducing a feature that brings the benefits of digital to physical discs, giving players more flexibility in how they access and play supported games across the XBOX ecosystem. XBOX Insiders can begin testing next week on August 31,” the company noted in its official release.

The announcement arrives just days after XBOX reminded its community that digital purchases are licenses rather than owned assets. Meanwhile, industry reports continue to suggest that Project Helix, the next-generation XBOX console, may abandon physical media entirely and debut without a disc drive.