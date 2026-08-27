One of the most anticipated fighting games of late 2026, Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls arrived with high expectations and delivered on combat depth, content, and visual fidelity. Yet within hours of its release, the title found itself mired in controversy as PC players reported a slew of performance issues.

The bulk of the technical failures were confined to the Steam version, but the negative buzz quickly spread across the broader gaming community, casting a shadow over the game’s overall reception and reportedly dampening sales momentum.

In a recent interview, one of Arc System Works’ leading figures behind the project addressed the backlash and reaffirmed the studio’s commitment to fixing the PC port. However, he acknowledged that gaining people’s trust back would be difficult.

Marvel Tokon Producer Apologizes and Confirms They Are Working to Improve Steam Experience

The warning signs first emerged during the open beta, which was plagued by performance drops and other errors that left many PC testers disappointed. At the time, Arc System Works pledged to roll out corrections before the full launch.

Unfortunately, the final release repeated many of the same errors including abrupt framerate stuttering and abnormally high CPU usage that severely hindered technical stability. These issues triggered a wave of negative user reviews on Steam.

Speaking with VGC, producer Takeshi Yamanaka expressed genuine gratitude for the community’s patience while acknowledging the gravity of the situation.

“Unfortunately, in the PC version of the game, there have been in-game issues experienced by many players, which we really apologize to the player base for all of these problems. Currently, the team is hard at work on fixing these issues, and we’ve now released two urgent patches,” he said.

According to Yamanaka, the most recent update has brought measurable improvements to CPU load management, but he stressed that development efforts remain fully focused on resolving the remaining bugs and performance bottlenecks.

When asked about the PC players who abandoned the title shortly after launch, Yamanaka said that it will be “extremely challenging” to win them back.

“I do think that it’s an extremely challenging task that we need to undertake, where we sincerely want to put all of our effort forward to create an environment where the players can experience this game that we’ve worked so hard to create, and that we do have a lot of confidence that the game itself will be really fun for them,” he stated.

He closed by offering a personal apology to those who were “kind enough to purchase the game”, only to be met with frustration.

Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls Sold Modestly After Release

The fallout appears to have taken a tangible toll on sales. While neither Arc System Works nor Sony Interactive Entertainment have released official figures, third-party data suggests a modest commercial performance.

Analyst Rhys Elliott of Alinea Analytics estimated that the game sold roughly 485,000 units worldwide by August 12. Though it is a respectable number for a niche fighting title, the expert stated that it could have approached 1 million copies had the PC launch not been marred by controversy.

Further data from Game Data Library paints says that physical shipments fell below 3,000 units in Japan, significantly trailing the domestic launches of Guilty Gear, BlazBlue, and Under Night In-Birth. Even accounting for a 70% digital share, the performance remains underwhelming.

The PC situation also looks bleak. At its peak, Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls recorded just over 24,000 concurrent users on Steam, lagging behind the debut numbers of games like Guilty Gear Strive and Dragon Ball FighterZ. Worse still, the game shed a substantial portion of its audience within days, with concurrent player counts now hovering around 5,000 at peak times.

Do you think Arc System Works can restore confidence among PC players?