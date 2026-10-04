While Dragon Ball and One Piece remain the enduring pillars of action-adventure anime, recent years have given rise to contemporary milestones that have firmly cemented their place in history. One of them is Jujutsu Kaisen, which has cultivated a massive, dedicated global fanbase through its manga and acclaimed animated adaptation. Now, fresh developments regarding the franchise appear to be on the horizon.

Audiences are eagerly awaiting a premiere date for Season 4, produced by MAPPA, alongside mounting speculation surrounding the next project by mangaka Gege Akutami. As such, it seems we will soon learn more about the future of this franchise.

Jujutsu Kaisen Expected to Headline Jump Festa 27 with Season 4 Details

Following the early 2026 premiere of its third season, which adapted the opening phase of The Culling Game arc, the adventures of Yuji Itadori, Satoru Gojo, and Megumi Fushiguro are set to continue. Given the show’s staggering popularity, production on new episodes was confirmed soon thereafter.

Although Season 4, officially titled The Culling Game Part 2, has yet to receive an official release window for domestic or international markets, concrete announcements may be imminent.

Shueisha, the publisher behind the flagship Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, recently outlined the first details for Jump Festa 27, its flagship annual convention dedicated to its most celebrated properties.

The event is scheduled for December 19 to 20, 2026, at the Makuhari Messe International Exhibition Halls in Chiba Prefecture, Japan. While precise panel schedules and timing will be disclosed closer to the date, the general program has been revealed.

Jump Festa 27 is divided into 3 categories, each one more important than the last. The first is Jump Station, which showcases emerging titles or series with developing fanbases, whereas Jump Studio accommodates mid-tier franchises and secondary announcements.

Significantly, Shueisha has confirmed that Jujutsu Kaisen will secure a coveted spot on the Super Stage, the convention’s premier platform, sharing the spotlight with industry heavyweights such as My Hero Academia, Naruto, Demon Slayer, and One Piece.

Previously, Gege Akutami has used his Jump Festa presence to unveil major milestones about the franchise. The 2025 iteration delivered the first teaser for The Culling Game arc, while the 2026 event provided subsequent promotional footage and production updates for the third season.

Although this does not guarantee additional news about the anime, it does mean one has to pay attention.

Gege Akutami Rumored to Reveal Next Project at Jump Fest 27

Beyond anticipation for the fourth season of the anime adaptation, a significant segment of the fandom anticipates news concerning Akutami’s next creative venture as a writer and illustrator.

Following the conclusion of the manga series in 2024 across 271 chapters and 30 collected volumes, Akutami maintained ties to the universe by collaborating with Yuji Iwasaki on Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo, a spin-off set 68 years after the original storyline.

Having started publication in 2025 and concluded in March 2026, the spin-off has fueled speculation that Akutami will use Jump Festa 27 to announce a brand-new work, though its connection to the existing franchise remains unconfirmed.

Such an announcement would arrive at an opportune moment for Weekly Shonen Jump. The publication recently dipped below one million in circulation for the summer period for the first time in decades making a high-profile launch from Akutami a potential catalyst to recover.

Compañía de Jujutsu Kaisen tomará medidas para eliminar juegos no autorizados de la franquicia (imagen: TOHO animation)

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