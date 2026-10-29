With Grand Theft Auto VI set to debut in less than a month, anticipation is reaching a fever pitch. As the November 19 release date approaches, players are preparing for the long-awaited launch with one crucial question in mind: just how much storage space will the game require? We know the answer regarding the PlayStation 5 version and players will need to free up space as soon as possible.

In the modern gaming landscape, storage space has become one of the most important aspects in any platform. With games routinely stretching into triple-digit gigabyte counts, players are frequently forced to uninstall older titles to make room for new ones in their PCs or consoles.

And it seems that people will have to be very selective with their PS5 games in order to download and install Rockstar Games’ latest installment.

GTA VI File Size Will Be Over 200 GB

After months of silence, Grand Theft Auto VI officially opened pre-orders on June 25, 2026. However, initial reports revealed that physical editions will not feature a disc, instead containing only a digital download code for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

This news came as a major disappointment to fans who still prefer collecting physical media. A digital-only release also means that players will need to free up a substantial amount of console storage.

Although Rockstar Games and Take-Two Interactive have yet to announce the official file size, new details from a highly reputable source offer a glimpse into the game’s massive storage footprint.

According to the tracking account PlayStation Size, GTA VI will require approximately 210 GB on PS5. While the PlayStation Store has not yet listed the official requirements, this source has a proven track record, having accurately revealed the file sizes for Cyberpunk 2077, Elden Ring, Tekken 8, and numerous other major titles.

The data was likely extracted directly from Sony’s servers, a common source for early metadata leaks. Even so, this figure should be treated as an estimate, as the final install size could ultimately be higher or lower at launch.

Given the sheer scale of GTA VI and Rockstar’s history of massive worlds, 210 GB is more likely a baseline than a ceiling, especially once potential day-one patches are factored in.

While installation sizes for Xbox Series X|S remain unconfirmed, they are expected to fall within a similar range.

PS5 Players Will Be Able to Download GTA VI Early

Without a doubt, GTA VI is shaping up to be a true heavyweight. While titles like Call of Duty HQ have famously surpassed 250 GB, it actually aggregates data across multiple games. GTA VI, on the other hand, will rank among the largest standalone titles ever released on PS5.

For comparison, Grand Theft Auto V takes up roughly 95 GB on PS4, 100 GB on PS5, and 105 GB on PC. In short, its successor will require nearly double the space of the previous entry.

Of course, file sizes often fluctuate due to ongoing updates and post-launch patches, so players should keep an eye out for official confirmation from Rockstar as release day approaches.

Alongside the file size, PlayStation Size revealed that digital pre-loads are expected to go live on November 12, 2026, a full week ahead of the game’s official launch. This generous window will give players plenty of time to complete the massive download before release day.

GTA VI is scheduled to launch at midnight local time, resulting in a staggered global rollout. Players in New Zealand will be among the first in the world to jump into Leonida and Vice City, while regions further west, such as Mexico & LATAM, will gain access slightly later in the cycle.

What do you think about the GTA VI file size? Do you have enough space? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

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