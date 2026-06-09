Ever since its reveal in April 2022, Kingdom Hearts IV had largely disappeared from the spotlight. Fortunately, the long silence did not mean the project was canceled. During the latest Nintendo Direct, Square Enix confirmed that the next chapter in the beloved action RPG franchise is still alive and well—and it will launch on Nintendo Switch 2 alongside other platforms.

The showcase featured a brand-new trailer packed with action, giving fans their first substantial look at the game in years. The footage highlighted the return of Sora, while also teasing several mysterious new characters and story developments that suggest the saga’s ongoing conflict is far from over.

The new trailer offered a glimpse of the game’s more realistic art direction, fast-paced combat, and intriguing narrative elements, though Square Enix remained careful not to reveal too much.

Unfortunately, Kingdom Hearts IV still does not have an official release date.

Square Enix confirmed that development is progressing, but the company stopped short of providing a launch window. As a result, it appears fans may still have a considerable wait ahead before they can finally continue Sora’s journey.

While the release date remains a mystery, one important detail was confirmed during the presentation: Kingdom Hearts IV will launch as a fully multiplatform title.

Players will be able to experience the highly anticipated RPG on:

PlayStation 5

Xbox Series X|S

PC

Nintendo Switch 2

The confirmation of a native Nintendo Switch 2 version is particularly significant, as it marks one of the biggest third-party titles announced for Nintendo’s new console so far.

Kingdom Hearts IV Remains One of Square Enix’s Most Anticipated Games

Despite the lack of a release date, the return of Kingdom Hearts IV was enough to excite longtime fans who have been waiting for updates since its original announcement.

With a new trailer, confirmation of its Nintendo Switch 2 launch, and renewed attention on the franchise, the game has once again become one of Square Enix’s most anticipated upcoming releases.

For now, fans will have to remain patient while waiting for more information about the story, Disney worlds, gameplay systems, and the official launch date.

What did you think of the new Kingdom Hearts IV trailer? Are you excited to play it on Nintendo Switch 2? Let us know in the comments.