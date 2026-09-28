The wait is almost over, as Grand Theft Auto VI will debut next November 19, 2026. As we get closer to its launch, fans inevitably start asking what Rockstar Games’ next big project will be. There are a couple of options, but a possible L.A. Noire 2 has gained traction in recent hours.

It turns out that the community discovered an old leak claiming that the video game starring Cole Phelps would get a sequel. Although it is impossible to verify the report’s authenticity for obvious reasons, the person who shared the first details also revealed information about GTA VI that apparently turned out to be true.

L.A. Noire Could Get a Sequel in 2030

It is easy to assume that all of Rockstar Games’ efforts are focused on the imminent debut of GTA VI, which will hit stores in less than 2 months. It is very likely that the studio’s attention will remain on that project for the foreseeable future, with the goal of fixing bugs and releasing updates.

That said, it is also very likely that the company already has its next big title on the planning table. While the most obvious option is Red Dead Redemption 3 or even a new installment in the Grand Theft Auto series, an old rumor points to the possibility that it could be L.A. Noire 2.

This information comes from an old post on the unofficial GTAForums forums that recently gained visibility on Reddit and other social media spaces. More specifically, the report dates back to December 2023 and originated on 4Chan.

Although that forum is known for being unreliable, the community is starting to believe that some of the leak may be true. The thing is, its original author also revealed some details about GTA VI that were gradually confirmed or at least gained some credibility through official Rockstar Games announcements and interviews.

For example, the 2023 post stated that Grand Theft Auto VI would have 4 playable characters instead of 2. This was recently confirmed by Rob Nelson, head of Rockstar North, who revealed that the team preferred to focus the narrative on a duo. The same source also highlighted the criminal profile system and the relationship between Jason and Lucia.

Now, what does the rumor say about the aforementioned L.A. Noire 2? According to the report, the supposed sequel to the detective game could debut in 2030. The rest of the details are unknown, but it is said that the narrative will focus on one of the most infamous criminals in history: the Zodiac Killer, whose crimes were never solved.

Finally, the original rumor’s author claimed that Rockstar Games will attempt to create a game with the best graphics possible and that it will take its facial scanning technology to the next level. Let’s remember that the original installment was known for featuring highly realistic facial animations.

Could L.A. Noire Get a Sequel?

Thinking about a 2030 release is overly optimistic, as there was a 6-year gap between GTA V and Red Dead Redemption 2, and an 8-year gap between RDR2 and the upcoming Grand Theft Auto VI. Thus, it is difficult to imagine the sequel to the detective game debuting at the beginning of the next decade.

Of course, it is also impossible to know whether Rockstar Games is actually working on a sequel to the 2011 title. Take-Two Interactive has yet to reveal what the next step will be after GTA VI, although its CEO, Strauss Zelnick, has already hinted at the possibility of creating a new installment in the franchise.

“In general terms, we consider doing something in the future with all of our IP. There is nothing specific to announce about L.A. Noire, and if there were, it would be Rockstar who would reveal it, not me. In any case, with regard to our classic IP, the teams always analyze what we have, and we always think about it,” the Take-Two chief said in April 2026.

There is another clue that increases the possibility of a sequel being in development. In case you forgot, Take-Two Interactive and Rockstar acquired Video Games Deluxe in 2025, the studio founded by Brendan McNamara. He was the creative director of Team Bondi, the team responsible for the original L.A. Noire.