Fans of anime and manga have their eyes on Jump Festa 2027, an event that will take place at the end of this year and promises to be one of the biggest celebrations for fans of Japanese animation.

After some leaks, the important event has now confirmed the list of franchises that will be part of its programming. Thanks to this, we know that Jump Festa 2027 will surprise us with news about One Piece, Demon Slayer, Bleach, and other series that dominate popularity charts worldwide.

Fans of Dragon Ball were concerned, as leaks suggested that Akira Toriyama’s saga would be absent from the event. Now, they can finally put their doubts to rest thanks to the reveal of the complete lineup of franchises that will be present at the December event.

All These Anime and Manga Franchises Will Be at Jump Festa 2027

Jump Festa is one of the most anticipated annual events for fans of Japanese culture. In case you didn’t know, it brings together the most prominent anime and manga studios to share news and announcements about the future of their franchises. This year’s edition promises reveals and surprises related to some very popular series.

After much speculation, Jump Festa 2027 confirmed its lineup of anime and manga that will have announcements across its various stages. The list is led by One Piece, Eiichirō Oda’s work, which will take a break before returning in 2027.

There will also be surprises for Naruto fans, as new projects will be revealed in the coming months. Likewise, franchises such as Demon Slayer, Jujutsu Kaisen, Bleach, Spy x Family, Dan Da Dan, and Chainsaw Man will have a presence at the event.

For now, there are no details about what kind of announcements there will be, but it is clear that Jump Festa 2027 will be a major celebration and a must-attend event for those who love Japanese animation. So far, more than 30 franchises have been confirmed to appear across Jump Super Stage, Jump Studio, and the new Jump Station Online.

The event organizers will share more details, such as the complete schedule and event guests, in the coming months. Jump Festa 2027 will take place from December 19 to 20 this year, at the Makuhari Messe convention center in Chiba, Japan. Below are all the confirmed IPs:

Jump Super Stage

Weekly Shonen Jump: One Piece , Naruto , Haikyu , My Hero Academia , Demon Slayer , Jujutsu Kaisen , Sakamoto Days , Akane-banashi , and Kagurabachi

Shonen Jump +: Oblivion Battery , Spy x Family , Dan Da Dan , and Chainsaw Man

Jump SQ: New Prince of Tennis and World Trigger

Jump Studio

Weekly Shonen Jump: Bleach , Katekyo Hitman Reborn , Mashle , Witch Watch , and Nue’s Exorcist

Shonen Jump +: Kaiju No. 8 , Kindergarten Wars , and Girl Meets Rock

Jump SQ: Dark Gathering and Phantom Busters

Jump Station Online

Weekly Shonen Jump: KochiKame: Tokyo Beat Cops , Black Clover , Mission: Yozakura Family , and High School Family

Shonen Jump +: Chained Soldier and Marriage Toxin

Jump SQ: Mr. Clice, The Bugle Call: Song of War, and Gokurakugai

Dragon Ball Will Be the Major Absence at the Japanese Event

There is bad news for Goku and company’s fans, as the rumors were true: Dragon Ball will be the major absence from Jump Festa 2027. The programming revealed so far does not include any activity or surprise related to Akira Toriyama’s work.

Its absence puzzled many fans, as the saga has several projects in the pipeline, and some of them will arrive sooner than expected. The acclaimed franchise will leave this year with Dragon Ball Super: Beerus, an anime remake that will serve as a prelude to the adaptation of the Moro and Granola arcs.

On the other hand, Toyotaro has hinted several times that he will soon return to the Dragon Ball manga, but the saga’s absence from Jump Festa 2027 raises questions about its future beyond the projects confirmed so far, which also include the release of Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3.