In November 2026, GTA VI, the most important title in recent history, will debut. To make the wait more enjoyable, fans can currently get one of the best AAA open-world games of the decade at an extremely low price, as it is currently 95% off on Steam.

Throughout history, we have seen multiple franchises attempt to compete with Grand Theft Auto and take its crown; none succeeded, but these efforts gave us experiences that are worth playing. Precisely, the sequel to one of the most ambitious series is now almost being given away on PC.

The game in question has thousands of positive reviews and offers many hours of content, so getting it for less than $3 USD on Valve’s store is an offer that is almost impossible to turn down. That said, the promotion has an expiration date and will end very soon.

Watch Dogs 2 Is Almost Being Given Away on Steam Thanks to Limited-Time Sale

A couple of days ago, Ubisoft launched a new special Steam sale. Thanks to this initiative, we can find a huge number of video games at extremely low prices. For example, Far Cry 6 is 90% off and costs less than $120 MXN, while The Division is available for $60 MXN.

However, we believe there is one game that stands out. Indeed, we are talking about Watch Dogs 2, the second installment in the popular but now forgotten franchise from the French company. Because it is a very ambitious open-world game, it is an ideal option for those waiting for the debut of Grand Theft Auto VI.

The video game starring Marcus Holloway has an impressive 95% discount on Steam, meaning it is almost free on the store. To be more precise, PC players can get it for just $2.49 USD, or $49.95 MXN. It is worth noting that this is the lowest price it has ever been.

Fortunately, the Deluxe Edition, which includes a pack of customization items, is also 95% off and is currently available for the low price of $59.95 MXN, only $10 MXN more expensive than the basic edition. Meanwhile, the Gold Edition, which grants access to the story expansion, costs $79.95 MXN.

Fans who want to catch up with the franchise should know that a special bundle including all 3 Watch Dogs games is 90% off on Valve’s platform. This means it is possible to get it for just $12.12 USD, which translates to $242.72 MXN.

Watch Dogs 2 is considered by many to be the best title in the series, so players who want to try a sandbox before the release of GTA VI should take advantage of this special offer. The promotion will end next October 1, 2026.

It is worth noting that the game is also almost being given away on consoles. On XBOX, it is possible to purchase it permanently for just $99.90 MXN, while on the PlayStation PS Store, it is available for $86.12 MXN thanks to a 90% discount.