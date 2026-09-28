PlayStation is still in the middle of the controversy surrounding the end of physical formats, but this morning it shared some good news for players who still collect their games on disc. Early this morning, the company revealed more details about the launch of God of War Laufey and confirmed that preorders will begin very soon.

To celebrate, PlayStation and Santa Monica Studio confirmed that the upcoming PS5 exclusive will receive a physical and digital release. They also revealed the contents of its different editions and some details explaining why Faye’s adventure will be different from Kratos’.





God of War Laufey Will Get a Physical Release, What Will Its Editions Include?

The fact that God of War Laufey will debut in physical and digital formats is not entirely surprising. The title will debut on February 16, 2027, while Sony plans to reduce its disc production until January 2028. In addition, Santa Monica Studios had already confirmed that it would have a disc version.

Through the official PlayStation blog, the developer reaffirmed its plans to offer a disc version of God of War Laufey. Preorders for the PS5 game will begin tomorrow, September 29, and interested players will be able to purchase 2 different editions.

The first is a standard edition that will be distributed in physical and digital formats. It will offer access to the game only, but will come with interesting preorder incentives, such as an armor set for Faye and a different appearance for Phranque, the curious cube that will take on the role of co-protagonist. Here is the content:

Last Wish Armor Set

Golden Leaves Appearance for Phranque

In-Game Resource Pack

PlayStation will also sell a Digital Deluxe Edition of God of War Laufey, which will offer different equipment for the protagonist and some additional extras for fans of the franchise. In addition to items for the adventure, it will include a digital mini art book and the game’s soundtrack in digital format. Here is the content:

Dark Alchemy Armor Set

Dark Alchemy Sword

Dark Alchemy Bow Riser

Dark Alchemy Catalyst

In-Game Resource Pack

Digital Mini Art Book

Official Digital Soundtrack for God of War Laufey

Faye, a Warrior Different From Kratos

God of War Laufey will respect the franchise’s formula and essence, but its protagonist will have a different combat style from Kratos. Faye will use an enchanted snake-shaped bow, allowing her to take down enemies from a distance with different types of projectiles.

This weapon will have a precise mode, which will activate when the aiming trigger is pressed all the way down. It will allow the warrior to accumulate up to 5 arrows and fire them with great force. There will also be an unaimed mode, which will activate when the trigger is pressed halfway. This use of the bow is more agile, as it allows her to fire a greater number of arrows and deal considerable damage.

The serpentine bow can be customized with items that change its appearance and give it unique advantages that players will discover during battles. Additionally, Faye will be able to equip the sword we saw in action in the first trailer, armor, and catalysts that will allow her to use magic.