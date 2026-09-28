One Piece remains one of the pillars of contemporary anime, and its popularity continues to grow week after week. While Eiichiro Oda is already laying the groundwork for the final stretch of the manga, the animated adaptation will take a major break that will last for many months.

Toei Animation confirmed that the episode that premiered this weekend marked the end of the series’ current season. And while it is unknown when the next batch of episodes will premiere, we already know that fans will have to wait until 2027 to discover how the story continues.

One Piece Anime Confirms Its Return for 2027 with New Episodes

The animated adaptation of Eiichiro Oda’s manga premiered in 1999 in its native Japan, and for more than 25 years maintained a traditional weekly release schedule; however, the studio responsible for the project announced in 2025 major changes to the release schedule.

In October of last year, producer Ryuta Koike revealed that they would stop releasing a new episode every week and would instead adopt a seasonal format. The main goal of this abrupt change is to improve the pacing, eliminate filler, and, in general, stay more faithful to the source material.

The new strategy was implemented in 2026, and this year saw the release of the first 2 One Piece seasons under this structure, which more closely resembles what can be seen in the rest of the anime industry.

On Sunday, September 27, 2027, episode 1180 premiered, marking an important point in the development of the Elbaph arc. Fans who have already watched it will know very well that the episode ends on a cliffhanger, and sadly, we will have to wait several months to see what happens next.

Through a social media post, Toei Animation confirmed that the episode that premiered this weekend marks the end of the summer season, meaning the series will take a major break. There is no further information about its return, but the official announcement confirms that episode 1181 will premiere next year.

If the anime resumes activities like it did the previous time, fans can possibly expect it to return in April next year at the earliest. Let’s remember that, following the format change, only a total of 26 anime episodes will be released per year.

The break will disappoint a large portion of the community, as the animated show is at a crucial point in the Elbaph arc. While the people continue their fight against the Holy Knights and Gunko remembers some kind of connection to Brook, King Imu has already made his first move and shown his immense power.

One Piece Will Return in 2027 with a New Movie and More Content

Ultimately, 2027 is shaping up to be a very exciting year for fans of Eiichiro Oda’s work. Several other productions that the community has eagerly anticipated will finally see the light of day.

In February of next year, Wit Studio will finally release The One Piece, a remake that will readapt the first arc of the story with better animation and some narrative changes. Since this part of the story will be covered in fewer episodes, the pacing is expected to be much closer to what was seen in the original manga.

The animation studio justified the existence of this improved version by arguing that the series will serve as a new entry point for new fans to become familiar with Monkey D. Luffy’s journey.

On the other hand, the franchise will return to the big screen with One Piece: God Valley, the first movie that will be connected to the anime and canonically expand the story. Its release date is a mystery, but we already know that it will arrive in Japanese theaters in summer 2027. For now, there is still no information about an international release.

Finally, the third season of the live-action series starring Emily Rudd, Iñaki Godoy, Mackenyu, Taz Skylar, and Lera Abova will premiere on Netflix in early next year. This expensive TV production will expand its cast with the addition of Xolo Maridueña as Portgas D. Ace, Emilio Sakraya as Koza, and more.

Both the new anime episodes and Season 3 of the One Piece live-action series will premiere in 2027

But tell us, what do you think about the anime’s new structure? Do you prefer weekly releases? Let us know in the comments.

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