WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

Rockstar Games forced the shutdown of an unofficial mobile version of GTA 5 known as Five Star Port.

The fan-made version allowed players to enjoy Grand Theft Auto 5 for free on iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

Despite GTA 6’s commercial success, modders and hackers are still trying to create unauthorized versions for PC and consoles.

All eyes are on Grand Theft Auto 6, the latest installment in the franchise. The game has been a commercial success and has already surpassed 45 million units sold, according to the latest reports. However, Rockstar Games has also taken action against an unofficial project related to GTA 5.

While the modding community attempts to pirate the game starring Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos to bring it to PC and create illegal copies for consoles, the company behind the series has shut down an unofficial port that allowed players to enjoy the 2013 title on mobile devices.

Five Star Port, the Mobile Version of Grand Theft Auto V, Will Be Shut Down

We’re talking about Five Star Port, a mobile version developed by fans. The project launched in October 2026 and offered the opportunity to play the entire single-player campaign of Grand Theft Auto V on a wide range of compatible phones and tablets.

This free GTA V port worked on iPhone, iPad, and Mac. On devices equipped with the A20 Pro chip, the open-world game could reach between 40 and 60 FPS at nearly native resolution and with graphics settings at their maximum. It was a demanding project, as the application consumed approximately 15% of the battery for every 30 minutes of gameplay.

Five Star Port was also compatible with foldable phones, offering a more convenient layout for displaying the controls and map. However, Rockstar Games learned about the initiative and has now taken action.

In a statement on the project’s official website, Kevin, its creator, confirmed that he had to remove the port and discontinue support after Take-Two Interactive, the development studio’s parent company, contacted him with a cease-and-desist letter.

“GTA 5 has always been one of my favorite games. I made mods for it, worked with FiveM, managed FiveM servers, and played on many other servers. The game gave me a lot of great memories. Being able to bring it to people who don’t have a PC or console so they could play it on their phones was really cool,” Kevin said.

The creator of Five Star Port confirmed that Take-Two Interactive’s lawyers sent him a cease-and-desist letter demanding that he stop all activity related to the project. In his statement, he revealed that he would comply with the order to avoid legal trouble.

As a result, the Grand Theft Auto 5 mobile application will be permanently removed. Meanwhile, the Telegram group and Discord server have been set to read-only mode and will shut down permanently on November 27, 2026.

Rockstar Games and Take-Two Interactive ordered the shutdown of Five Star Port, an unofficial mobile version of Grand Theft Auto 5.

Piracy Is Putting Grand Theft Auto Under Pressure

Kevin also stated that he is not involved in or supporting any continuation, modification, or copy of his port. He confirmed that he will no longer share files or download links related to the project. He also warned users about potential scammers offering “new versions” of the port.

“Thanks again to everyone who supported this project: everyone who participated in testing, everyone who sent suggestions and feedback, and everyone who helped turn it into an excellent version that plays perfectly on an iPhone. I still find it incredible,” Kevin said.

This case comes amid the launch of GTA 6, the most successful entertainment product of all time. Although millions of players are already exploring the streets of Vice City, thousands are still waiting for a PC port. In that regard, modders have already been making moves in an attempt to create illegal versions of the game.

The hacker known as CyberLeek shared the executable file for a complete Xbox version, and the community is now looking for a way to use it to create pirated copies for computers and consoles. Rockstar Games has already taken down the Discord server of one of the most popular projects, but its creator returned and confirmed that development is still ongoing.

Grand Theft Auto is facing piracy attempts.

But tell us, had you heard of Five Star Port? Let us know in the comments.

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