Xbox Game Pass has become notably more accessible since Asha Sharma’s recent pricing overhaul, and while the move has already won back a significant number of former subscribers, Microsoft is now doubling down on its efforts to reclaim even more users before year’s end.

To that end, the company has quietly rolled out a striking promotional offer that grants select players an annual Game Pass subscription at a markedly reduced rate. For now, the deal appears to be hitting only a limited audience, leaving many to speculate about exactly who qualifies and why.

XBOX Players Receive Irresistible Game Pass Offer

The excitement first ignited on Reddit, where users began sharing a tempting proposition: a one-year subscription to Game Pass Ultimate, the service’s premium tier, at a surprisingly affordable monthly price.

User ynthlov3r posted eagerly about receiving an unexpected annual offer of $16.09 USD per month, well below the standard $22.99 USD monthly rate.

“I’ve been looking for an annual subscription for years,” they wrote. “$16.09 a month for 1 year of Ultimate. I’ll take it.” That brings the total for 12 months to $193.08 USD, compared to the regular yearly cost of $275.88 USD.

Other Redditors chimed in with similar, though less generous, offers, some reporting a $20 USD monthly rate. However, everything’s trying to figure out how to get the $16.09/month offer.

Many Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One owners have voiced enthusiasm about resubscribing if they can secure the same discount, especially after stepping away from the service following the steep price increase implemented in October 2025.

When pressed for details, ynthlov3r had to answer several questions regarding how he was able to get this deal.

How to Get the XBOX Game Pass Offer?

The player was not able to give a clear answer as even he doesn’t know how he obtained this discount. The offer appeared randomly while they were browsing the Game Pass section, simply checking to see whether he should subscribe again.

They noted that they had been unsubscribed for about a month and made a habit of regularly monitoring both the Xbox store and third-party platforms for deals. Some community members now theorize that the promotion is specifically designed for users who have stopped paying for their XBOX Game Pass recently.

In fact, ynthlov3r explained that he usually cancels his subscription almost every month, so he suspects that the offer is unique. Other community members seem to agree as none of them have obtained deals this good. That said, the only recommendation is to go to the XBOX Game Pass section, if you don’t have a subscription, to see if Microsoft has a deal for you.

For more news on XBOX Game Pass, click here.