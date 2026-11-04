In recent years, Marty O’Donnell has made headlines for his statements and criticism of the development teams behind Halo and Destiny, franchises he was once involved with. The musician is best known for composing the soundtrack to Microsoft’s Xbox series, but this time he decided to step into the political arena.

The former Halo composer ran in the U.S. elections held yesterday, November 3, but failed to get the result he wanted. His opponent, Democrat Susie Lee, even took to social media to rub his defeat in his face.

Marty O’Donnell Loses in Nevada Despite His Halo Legacy and Donald Trump’s Endorsement

The latest controversy surrounding former Halo composer Marty O’Donnell has to do with his attempt to launch a political career. Last April, he announced his intention to run for a seat in Congress representing Nevada’s 3rd Congressional District as a Republican candidate.

Just hours before the polls opened, Donald Trump endorsed him on social media, describing him as a “world-class composer” and a representative who would defend the country’s borders against migrants.

“ It is my Great Honor to endorse America First Patriot, Marty O’Donnell, who is running to represent the incredible people of Nevada’s 3rd Congressional District.

Marty is running against Susie Lee, a true Radical Left Extremist who does not represent the Values of Southern…”

It is my Great Honor to endorse America First Patriot, Marty O'Donnell, who is running to represent the incredible people of Nevada’s 3rd Congressional District.



Marty is running against Susie Lee, a true Radical Left Extremist who does not represent the Values of Southern… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 3, 2026

Although Republicans were expected to perform well in Nevada, the reality was quite different. From the beginning of election day, polls favored Susie Lee, the Democratic candidate.

After the polls closed and vote counting began, the former Halo composer’s defeat was confirmed.

At the time of writing, Susie Lee is projected to win Nevada’s 3rd Congressional District with 59.1% of the vote. Marty O’Donnell, meanwhile, has received 38.6%.

Susie Lee Mocks Marty O’Donnell With Halo’s Iconic Theme

After the results were confirmed and the trend became irreversible, Susie Lee celebrated her victory in the U.S. midterm elections and didn’t miss the opportunity to rub Marty O’Donnell’s defeat in his face.

The Democrat posted a video on social media mocking the former Halo composer in true video game fashion, with a parody of the iconic theme that brought Master Chief’s adventure to life.

“Enjoy your retirement @MartyTheElder”