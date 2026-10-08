Game controllers often receive little fanfare, yet they remain the most vital physical link between players and their videogames. Recognizing this importance, Microsoft appears interested in expanding its premium lineup with the long-awaited Xbox Elite Series 3.

Positioned as the newest addition to the brand’s professional hardware ecosystem, the new gamepad targets competitive and enthusiast players. While Microsoft has kept official details under wraps, a fresh leak has uncovered unreleased specifications, signaling that a formal announcement may be right around the corner.

Details of Microsoft’s New XBOX Elite Series 3 Have Leaked

Microsoft launched its Elite tier during the Xbox One generation in 2015 with the XBOX Elite Wireless Controller, followed by the Xbox Elite Series 2 in 2019 and the Elite Series 2 Core in 2022. Because the latter was technically just an improvement, it has been 7 years since Microsoft delivered an entirely new high-end controller.

However, new details about the Elite Series 3 have recently leaked delivering a breakdown of technical specs and improvements.

The specifications first came to light when Reddit user “esketitethan” meticulously parsed source data from the Xbox Design Lab website, the digital portal dedicated to custom controller fabrication.

Although references to specific sources were later scrubbed from the original post, several key details align with previous leaks, fueling speculation that a commercial rollout is nearing.

What Is the XBOX Elite Series 3?

Industry insiders point to Hall effect and tunnel magnetoresistance (TMR) joysticks as the standout inclusion for the Elite Series 3. By replacing traditional mechanical friction with magnetic sensors, these components effectively eliminate stick drift. Reports indicate users will be able to select their preferred sensor type.

In addition, the XBOX Elite Series 3 is expected to incorporate sophisticated haptic feedback engines. Mimicking innovations popularized by Sony’s DualSense, the design reportedly features haptic technology and impulse triggers.

Additional hardware refinements include a high-performance modular D-pad, an integrated audio scroll wheel, 27 distinct thumbstick configurations, quieter thumbstick modules, and interchangeable faceplates.

It seems Microsoft intends to segment the release into two primary tiers: the “Elite Complete” and the “Elite Base”, with both options offered in haptic and non-haptic variants, totaling 4 distinct configurations. Pricing and release windows remain unconfirmed in the leaked documentation.

Given that the XBOX Elite Series 2 Core launched at $180 USD, this new controller will probably be even more expensive. Since the leak reveals a tremendous amount of details, it seems that an official announcement is coming soon, though this is still a rumor.

Are you going to buy this controller? Share your thoughts in the comments below.