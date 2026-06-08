Nintendo has finally broken its silence and confirmed that it will join this year’s announcement season in a big way. Through its official channels, the company revealed a new Nintendo Direct presentation that is set to arrive very soon, packed with upcoming news for both Nintendo Switch 2 and the original Nintendo Switch.

Expectations are running high among fans, as this will be Nintendo’s first major general Direct presentation in quite some time. In addition to game announcements and surprises, the company is also preparing a new edition of Nintendo Treehouse: Live, where it will showcase gameplay and provide more in-depth looks at selected titles.

When Is the Next Nintendo Direct?

Players can already start setting their alarms because the presentation is right around the corner.

Nintendo confirmed that the next Nintendo Direct will take place on June 9 at 10:00 AM ET and will run for approximately 50 minutes. The show will focus on upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch games. Immediately afterward, Nintendo Treehouse: Live will begin, featuring roughly 95 minutes of gameplay demonstrations and developer commentary.

Here are the broadcast times for several regions:

California, United States — 7:00 AM

Mexico City, Mexico — 8:00 AM

Lima, Peru — 9:00 AM

Bogotá, Colombia — 9:00 AM

Santiago, Chile — 10:00 AM

New York, United States — 10:00 AM

Caracas, Venezuela — 10:00 AM

San Juan, Puerto Rico — 10:00 AM

Buenos Aires, Argentina — 11:00 AM

As usual, Nintendo is keeping the contents of the presentation under wraps. Because of that, it remains unclear which games and publishers will appear during the event.

What Do Rumors and Leaks Suggest?

Over the last few months, multiple insiders have shared claims about potential announcements Nintendo may be preparing.

One of the most anticipated rumors is a remake of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, which many believe could serve as the showcase’s headline reveal. Other reports suggest Nintendo could announce Nintendo Switch 2 versions of titles such as Pikmin 4 and Xenoblade Chronicles 2.

There are also rumors surrounding a brand-new Wario Land game. According to an insider who previously leaked information about new Rayman and Spyro projects, Nintendo’s mischievous antihero could finally return in a completely new adventure.

Third-party announcements are also expected to play a major role in the presentation. Among the most requested updates is a release date for The Duskbloods, FromSoftware’s upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive.

Meanwhile, there are indications that Nintendo Switch Online could receive new features, including challenge systems for classic NES, SNES, and Game Boy titles. Some fans are also hoping for updates on Pokémon Winds & Waves and perhaps even a glimpse at the future of the Super Mario franchise.

For now, none of these rumored announcements have been officially confirmed. Fans will have to wait until the presentation goes live to discover what Nintendo has planned for the second half of 2026.