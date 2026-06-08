insiders have already started sharing their predictions for what fans can expect during the broadcast. One of the most recognizable names in the community, NateTheHate, recently published a video outlining what he believes will be the event’s biggest announcements.

According to the insider, the rumored remake of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time will receive the most screen time during the presentation. He also expects The Duskbloods, the upcoming title from FromSoftware, to be one of the major highlights of the show.

The Rumored Ocarina of Time Remake Could Be the Star of the Show

NateTheHate previously attracted attention when he claimed that Nintendo was working on a remake of Ocarina of Time. While Nintendo has yet to officially confirm the project, the insider remains confident and now believes it will play a major role during the upcoming Direct.

If the rumor proves accurate, it would make sense for Nintendo to dedicate significant time to one of the most beloved games in video game history. Originally released in 1998, Ocarina of Time is still regarded by many players and critics as one of the most influential titles ever created.

For now, details about the alleged remake remain a mystery. It is also unclear whether the project would be a full-scale reimagining or an enhanced version of the Nintendo 64 classic.

The Duskbloods Could Receive Major New Information

The second major prediction from NateTheHate centers on The Duskbloods, the new project from FromSoftware. Ever since its announcement, the game has generated significant interest among fans thanks to the studio’s reputation and its track record with acclaimed releases such as Elden Ring and Bloodborne.

At this stage, very little is known about the game. That lack of information is precisely why many fans expect Nintendo to use the Direct as an opportunity to reveal more details about its story, gameplay systems, and overall direction.

A longer presentation segment could help players better understand what the Japanese developer is preparing for this mysterious new adventure.

Expectations Continue to Build Ahead of Nintendo Direct

As always, fans should approach these claims with caution. Although NateTheHate has built a reputation for sharing accurate information in the past, Nintendo has not confirmed any of these rumored announcements.

Even so, the possibility of seeing a remake of Ocarina of Time alongside a deeper look at The Duskbloods is enough to keep excitement at an all-time high. If these predictions turn out to be accurate, Nintendo could deliver some of the most talked-about announcements of the year.

Would you like to see a remake of Ocarina of Time? What are you hoping to learn about The Duskbloods? Let us know in the comments.