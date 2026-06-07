The rumors were true: ATLUS appeared at the Xbox Games Showcase 2026, and not just to share news about Persona 4 Revival. The Japanese company finally fulfilled fans’ wishes by unveiling the first trailer for Persona 6, its next major JRPG, arriving amid enormous expectations following the success of Persona 5.

ATLUS Reveals Persona 6 at Xbox Games Showcase 2026

ATLUS has established itself as one of the undisputed pillars of the JRPG genre. Persona has become its most popular franchise, even surpassing the success of Shin Megami Tensei, the series from which it originated as a more accessible spin-off.

After a long wait, the studio finally offered a first look at Persona 6, the next mainline entry in the franchise. Recent leaks about the game proved to be accurate, as the trailer confirmed that green will be a key color in the title’s visual identity.

The official Persona 6 logo was also revealed, matching the materials that leaked in recent days. ATLUS stated that the game will mark the beginning of “a completely new story” that stands on its own and will “blend everyday life and new characters with an exciting supernatural adventure.”

During the event, it was confirmed that Persona 6 will be available across the Xbox ecosystem for Xbox Series X|S and PC. The game will also support Xbox Play Anywhere, and the biggest surprise is that it will be available on Xbox Game Pass at no additional cost.