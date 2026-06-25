The ongoing memory crisis and the industry’s persistent volatility have made it abundantly clear that the current climate is far from ideal for launching new hardware. The pricing backlash surrounding the Steam Machine left many consumers disappointed and, unsurprisingly, fueled growing anxiety over what lies ahead for the PlayStation 6 and Project Helix.

In the last few months, multiple sources have suggested that Sony would be wise to postpone its next-generation console, framing such a delay as the most prudent response to today’s turbulent market conditions. As a result, widespread speculation has placed the PlayStation 6’s release anywhere from 2028 to as late as 2029.

Yet one prominent insider contends that these reports are misguided, insisting that Sony has no intention of pushing back its console’s debut, even in the face of the memory shortage and other looming commercial risks.

La próxima consola de Sony apostará por un ecosistema más controlado

Sony Will Not Delay the PS6: It Could Arrive Sooner Than You Think

Earlier this year, Bloomberg published an analysis detailing how the RAM shortage would reverberate across the gaming industry. The outlet correctly predicted the Switch 2’s price hike and further suggested that Sony might alter its roadmap for the PlayStation 6. While initial projections pointed to a 2027 launch, Bloomberg raised the possibility of a delay as far out as 2029.

In response, a number of industry insiders quickly pushed back against Bloomberg’s claims. Among them was Moore’s Law is Dead, who claimed that Sony would not postpone its next-gen system despite the severe memory constraints, reiterating that the console remains on track for a late 2027 release.

Another well-known informant, KeplerL2, has weighed in with a brief but pointed remark on the PlayStation 6’s launch timeline. While online forums continue to debate the likelihood of a delay and question the feasibility of releasing new hardware anytime soon, KeplerL2 remains equally convinced that the schedule will hold firm.

The insider shared a viral GIF of Danny DeVito’s Frank Reynolds emphatically shaking his head, an unambiguous dismissal of the delay rumors, and subsequently endorsed a gamer’s post that succinctly captures the current state of the discussion.

That post argues that postponing the console makes little sense, given that development is reportedly nearing completion. Moreover, PS5 sales are already slowing down, and there is no certainty that memory prices will have improved by 2030. From this point of view, the smartest strategy would be to launch the PlayStation 6 in 2027 and adjust pricing later as market conditions evolve.

The post reads:

“Delaying the console when it’s basically done doesn’t make any sense, they have TSMC contracts for production of APUs, maybe even GDDR7 contracts with memory makers, R&D done that costed them few hundred millions... PS5 sales are slowing down and there is NO guarantee that memory prices will drop between now and 2030. Releasing it in 2027 - several millions units sold before 2030, when memory price drops you just lower price of the console and gain massive market share (on top of what you already sold) Releasing it in 2030 - no sales.... in 2030 memory prices could be lower, the same or higher. You start from scratch.”

El PS6 debe marcar el inicio de una nueva era para la marca

How Expensive Will the PlayStation 6 Actually Be?

Sony has yet to make a definitive call on its next console’s launch. CEO Hiroki Totoki recently confirmed that the company is still closely monitoring the memory crisis, as its trajectory will ultimately dictate both the timing and the pricing of the PlayStation 6.

Early reports on cost are far from encouraging, with experts predicting that the system could surpass the $1,000 USD mark, mirroring projections for Project Helix, Microsoft’s upcoming console. From that standpoint, leading analysts warn that console gaming may soon become a luxury that only a select few can afford.

Some have even suggested that such steep price points could pose a genuine threat to the console market’s long-term viability. For the time being, Sony remains tight-lipped, offering no official hints regarding either the price or the release date of its next-generation hardware.

For more news on the PlayStation 6, click here.