PlayStation boasts some of the most celebrated franchises in gaming history. Unfortunately, many of these beloved series have languished in development limbo, left untouched for years or even decades. Fortunately, it seems that the Japanese gaming giant is looking to resurrect one of its long-forgotten properties.

According to a prominent gaming insider, speaking on the ResetEra forums, a classic Sony franchise is coming back with an upcoming project. Concrete details remain scarce, leaving it unclear whether it will be a new game or a reboot. Developer information and release schedules have yet to be disclosed.

Ape Escape Rumored for a Modern Comeback

The franchise in question is none other than Ape Escape, which originally debuted in 1999 on the original PlayStation. The innovative platformer captured the imagination of players worldwide, spawning a series of successful sequels and spin-offs that ultimately totaled 8 entries.

The series’ most recent entry, PlayStation Move Ape Escape launched in 2011 for the PlayStation 3 as an on-rails technical showcase for the console’s motion-tracking peripherals. Since that release, the franchise has been relegated primarily to minor cameos and guest appearances in other titles.

This could soon change. According to insider NateTheHate, Sony is actively plotting a franchise revival, though he explicitly noted that Team Asobi, the acclaimed studio behind 2024’s celebrated Astro Bot, is not attached to the project.

Furthermore, he clarified that the title is not being outsourced to external partners like Bandai Namco. This distinction is significant, given Sony’s past history of giving older franchises to third-party publishers, as seen with Patapon and Hot Shots Golf.

NateTheHate indicated that he plans to investigate further for complete verification, noting that there have been no updates on the news for a while.

Given the insider’s strong track record of accurate reports regarding franchises like Star Fox and The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, the rumor carries weight, though fans are advised to await an official announcement from Sony.

PlayStation Could Reboot Other Older Franchises

The prospect of Ape Escape returning aligns with a belief that PlayStation is reevaluating its classic catalog. Back in May, VGC journalist Jordan Middler reported that Sony was exploring avenues to bring back the inFAMOUS series.

Around the same time, NateTheHate corroborated that PlayStation is actively seeking to resurrect several long-dormant intellectual properties, closely followed by unverified rumors suggesting a potential Killzone remake after a decade-long hiatus.

While none of these reports have been officially confirmed, Ape Escape is not the only classic name making headlines. Industry reports from MP1st suggest that Naughty Dog is currently developing a new Uncharted title featuring the return of protagonist Nathan Drake.

Which of these franchises would you most like to see make a comeback? Share your thoughts in the comments below.