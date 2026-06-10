Sony is bringing another strong lineup of games to PlayStation Plus this month. Subscribers to the Extra and Premium tiers will soon gain access to several acclaimed titles at no additional cost, including one of the biggest RPGs released in recent years.

The June 2026 catalog update features a mix of action games, RPGs, simulators, and classic releases, ensuring there is something for nearly every type of player.

Final Fantasy XVI Headlines June’s PlayStation Plus Lineup

The biggest addition this month is undoubtedly Final Fantasy XVI, Square Enix’s epic action RPG that follows the story of Clive Rosfield. While the game divided some longtime fans due to its heavier focus on action combat, it received widespread praise for its story, visuals, and cinematic presentation.

Another notable RPG joining the service is Kingdom Come: Deliverance, the critically acclaimed medieval open-world adventure from Warhorse Studios.

Fans of online experiences can also look forward to Black Desert, while players looking for platforming and action will be able to enjoy Sonic X Shadow Generations.

All New PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium Games for June 2026

The following titles will join the PlayStation Plus catalog on June 16, 2026:

Final Fantasy XVI (PS5)

Sonic X Shadow Generations (PS5, PS4)

Kingdom Come: Deliverance (PS5, PS4)

Life is Strange: Double Exposure (PS5)

Farming Simulator 25 (PS5)

Blades of Fire (PS5)

Black Desert (PS5)

Gitaroo Man (PS5, PS4)

The addition of Gitaroo Man is especially noteworthy for Premium subscribers, as the cult-classic rhythm game originally debuted on PlayStation 2 and joins Sony’s growing retro catalog.

June Monthly Games Are Already Available

In addition to the catalog update, PlayStation Plus subscribers across all membership tiers can already claim June’s monthly games:

Grounded

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide

These titles will remain available to claim until July 6.

Meanwhile, subscribers can also access Destiny 2: Legacy Collection, which includes Destiny 2: The Final Shape, giving players a chance to experience the latest chapter of Bungie’s long-running sci-fi shooter.

With Final Fantasy XVI leading the charge, June is shaping up to be one of the strongest months for PlayStation Plus subscribers in 2026.