f there’s one thing that should already be clear by now, it’s that Pokémon is a massive franchise. Its potential goes far beyond video games, as the brand has expanded into all kinds of media. One of its latest ventures is Pokémon Tales: The Misadventures of Sirfetch’d & Pichu, a new stop-motion series that was announced last year and is being produced by the studio behind Wallace & Gromit and Chicken Run.

As part of PokémonXP, The Pokémon Company International announced that Pokémon Tales: The Misadventures of Sirfetch’d & Pichu now has a release window. The new animated series, produced by Aardman Animations, will premiere on Disney+ before the end of 2027.

To celebrate the announcement, The Pokémon Company shared a new trailer, which you can watch below:

What will Pokémon Tales: The Misadventures of Sirfetch’d & Pichu be about?

Pokémon Tales: The Misadventures of Sirfetch’d & Pichu is a comedy-adventure series starring two Pokémon: Sirfetch’d and Pichu. So, what do we know about them? Well, Sirfetch’d is a knight with big ambitions, along with an incredible talent for getting himself into trouble. Fortunately, he makes up for it with a huge heart that allows him to keep fighting until the very end in order to achieve his goals.

Pichu, meanwhile, is Sirfetch’d’s loyal squire. While you might think he is simply a Pokémon in his childhood, he is actually closer to adolescence, which makes him mischievous and always eager to have fun. He is also not afraid to challenge his knight whenever he thinks Sirfetch’d is being reckless. That said, this doesn’t stop him from being an incredibly adorable Pokémon.

The pair will travel across Galar in search of Pokémon that need their help. This will take them on grand adventures through a world inspired by medieval times, where, at least for now, they will never encounter humans. This makes the series an opportunity to experience the Pokémon world entirely from a Pokémon’s perspective.

The massive effort behind bringing Pokémon Tales to life

It is worth noting that bringing The Misadventures of Sirfetch’d & Pichu to life has been a massive and challenging undertaking. During PokémonXP, Aardman Animations showed a short behind-the-scenes feature that offered a glimpse at the enormous amount of work involved.

According to members of the studio, The Misadventures of Sirfetch’d & Pichu has been in development for several years. In fact, more than 200 people are working on the project, divided into teams so that two or three episodes can be produced simultaneously. Even so, a full week of work can result in only a few seconds of finished animation.

Still, one thing is clear: the effort seems to be paying off. The first previews, along with test footage from the series, showcase an impressive level of animation, with puppets that genuinely appear to come to life thanks to the techniques that have made Aardman Animations one of the most important animation studios in the world.

What do you think about this news? Are you excited for Pokémon Tales: The Misadventures of Sirfetch’d & Pichu? Let us know in the comments.

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