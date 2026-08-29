Despite a turbulent broadcast history, Dragon Ball Super ultimately cemented itself as one of the franchise’s most beloved installments. While the anime took center stage initially, the manga carried the story forward after the animated series wrapped up in 2018 with 131 episodes and 2 films. Since then, the Japanese comic has now been on an extended pause.

Much time has passed since the last chapter’s release, and fan optimism has gradually waned. Yet a recent exchange involving Toyotaro, Toriyama’s successor and in charge of the manga, has reignited speculation about a potential monthly return. In addition, V-Jump magazine prominently highlighted his response, amplifying the community’s anticipation.

Toyotaro Teases Official Return of the Dragon Ball Super Manga

The official Dragon Ball Super manga has always offered a distinct narrative spin on the anime’s events. After the Toei Animation series concluded with the Tournament of Power arc, the comic continued its main storyline through the Moro and Granolah sagas, along with an adaptation of the Super Hero film.

Chapter 103, published in Shueisha’s V-Jump on March 20, 2024, marked the final installment before the hiatus. Its release came shortly after Akira Toriyama’s passing, the original creator and author of the 1984 Dragon Ball manga, prompting an immediate suspension of monthly serialization.

Following nearly a year of silence, the manga made a brief return in February 2025 with Chapter 104, a one-shot special centered on Goten and Trunks. That episode served as the closing piece for Volume 24, but no concrete plans for a full-fledged continuation have been announced since.

Uncertainty aside, Toyotaro has offered a glimmer of hope. On social media, a fan shared a heartfelt story about his young son wishing for the artist to resume publishing new chapters.

Toyotaro responded with a concise yet telling reply: “Thank you. I Got It.” The interaction took place in early August and initially flew under the radar.

What truly galvanized the fanbase, however, was V-Jump’s decision to share that very reply, which was widely interpreted as a signal that the manga’s return may be imminent. The magazine also promoted Toyotaro’s latest illustration, a playful piece depicting Mr. Satan as a Super Saiyan.

Dragon Ball Super Manga Could Come Back with Original Stories

These clues have revived hopes that the monthly serialization could resume despite Toriyama’s absence.

In a candid interview from mid-2025, Toyotaro acknowledged that a comeback without the original creator is “not impossible,” and revealed that he had already penned much of the recent story material himself.

“I do carry responsibility, but it’s a shared one and I’m not alone in this,” Toyotaro explained at the time. “The entire production team and the fans are part of it. This is truly a work built by many hands. ‘Successor’ feels like too heavy a word. That burden isn’t mine alone because this is a team effort.”

Though the manga’s fate remains unclear, Toyotaro continues to collaborate closely with the franchise. He recently confirmed his involvement in a special illustrated book for the Dragon Ball S.H.Figuarts Collection, an encyclopedia showcasing popular collectible figures.

He also caught fans off guard with an alternative cover for Volume 19, which notably featured Vegeta’s mother for the first time in the franchise’s history.

Let’s remember that Dragon Ball Super: Beerus, a remake of Toei Animation’s 2015 series, is slated for a fall 2026 debut, likely in October. Separately, multiple reports indicate that The Galactic Patrol, an animated adaptation of the Moro arc, could arrive on Japanese television and streaming platforms in 2027.

What would you most like to see if the manga returns? Which storyline should come next? Share your thoughts in the comments below.