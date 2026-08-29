After months of speculation, Grand Theft Auto VI has finally pulled back the curtain, offering players an extensive look at its gameplay through a 30-minute trailer. While the presentation focused on mechanical innovations and gameplay improvements, it also showcased the plot. And, yes, a returning character will be making an appearance.

Longtime GTA V enthusiasts had little trouble identifying the returning figure, but people are now wondering if more cameos could be in store. Will Michael, Franklin, and Trevor play substantial roles in the sequel’s story when it launches later this year?

GTA VI Brings Back Valentina from GTA Online

The extended trailer was structured around three major action sequences: an opening police raid, a mid-point pursuit, and a climactic assault on Megamundo, interspersed with glimpses of side activities and map regions.

An easter egg came during the final act, when a character named Valentina contacts protagonists Jason and Lucía, tasking them with serving as bodyguards for a VIP attending an exclusive party.

Although a significant portion of the audience missed the callback entirely, Valentina previously appeared in Grand Theft Auto V. More precisely, she made her debut in 2025 as part of the Money Fronts DLC for GTA Online, the multiplayer mode of the 2013 title.

Her role in that expansion was notably minor as she featured in a single scene opposite Mr. Faber, during which she informs someone over the phone that she will be available for only 24 hours. That brief moment constituted the entirety of her original appearance.

In Grand Theft Auto VI, however, Valentina appears to be playing a more substantial role or at the very least, a more memorable one, as suggested by the Netflix-official trailer. Player speculation now points to her being a mission-giver throughout the main campaign, which would establish her as a recurring presence.

It is hardly surprising that Valentina went unnoticed by so many viewers. Beyond her negligible significance in GTA Online, her character model has undergone a dramatic visual overhaul between the two titles. This transformation serves as striking proof of the graphical leap from the 2013 release to the upcoming November 2025 installment.

At present, Rockstar Games has not indicated whether additional GTA Online characters will appear in the sequel. Nevertheless, given that Michael, Franklin, and Trevor each appeared in the multiplayer expansion, many fans expect to see them back in this game.

Will GTA VI Have a Multiplayer Mode?

Both Grand Theft Auto V and GTA Online featured cameos from GTA IV characters such as Patrick McReary, Brucie Kibbutz, and Karen Daniels. So, it is likely the same thing happens in GTA VI or its multiplayer mode.

However, this leads to another question: will Grand Theft Auto VI include its own standalone multiplayer mode? Developers have described the new title as a purely single-player experience, and official listings on the game’s website and digital storefronts make no mention of an online component.

Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick has noted that GTA V continues to generate substantial revenue through microtransactions in its online mode, making it almost certain that a multiplayer offering is part of the long-term roadmap.

The real uncertainty lies in how such a mode would be packaged. Earlier rumors have suggested that Take-Two is weighing the option of selling the single-player campaign and the multiplayer component separately.

Did you catch Valentina’s brief appearance in the trailer? And do you believe other cameos will appear in the sequel? Share your thoughts in the comments below.