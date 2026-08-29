Grand Theft Auto VI finally pulled back the curtain, unveiling a stunning trailer packed with cutting-edge graphics, fresh gameplay mechanics, and cinematic narrative flourishes. What made the reveal particularly unusual, however, was its exclusive premiere on Netflix.

Although a significant portion of players vocally rejected the notion of subscribing to a streaming platform solely to watch a game trailer, the gamble appears to have paid off. It seems that at least one of the parties involved ended up benefiting greatly.

GTA VI’s Third Trailer Increased Netflix Viewership

The announcement arrived in early August, when Take-Two Interactive and Rockstar Games confirmed the long-awaited release date for the third GTA VI trailer. While excitement was palpable, the decision to debut the footage exclusively on Netflix sparked immediate controversy.

Players were quick to point out that they had no intention of paying for a Netflix subscription just to view a promotional video, especially given that the service offered little additional incentive for gamers.

Rockstar, however, clarified that the trailer would arrive on YouTube roughly 6 hours after its Netflix debut, and that content creators, streamers, and YouTubers would be permitted to react live during the broadcast.

In practice, this meant there were multiple free alternatives for watching the trailer without a Netflix membership. Nevertheless, viewership data suggests that a substantial audience still chose to tune in through the streaming platform.

According to analytics firm Sensor Tower, Netflix experienced a 30% increase in viewership immediately following the start of the GTA VI presentation. Compared to the same time the previous day, the platform saw a roughly 50% uptick in audience numbers.

Even more striking, mobile app usage rose by nearly 50% relative to the average for the preceding 12 Thursdays, while web traffic to Netflix’s site surged by as much as 125% during the same window.

Why Did the GTA VI Trailer Debut on Netflix?

Sensor Tower senior analyst Abe Yousef noted that “utilizing lexicon-stirring events tied to notable IP has helped expand Netflix’s appeal as an all-encompassing entertainment platform.”

While neither Rockstar nor Take-Two has disclosed the financial terms of the partnership, it seems clear that Netflix reaped substantial rewards from the arrangement.

In fact, demand was so overwhelming that the platform experienced intermittent technical issues throughout the afternoon of the broadcast.

Prior to the broadcast, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick had hyped the presentation as an “unmissable event,” likening it to a major television series premiere, and assured fans that they would appreciate the unconventional strategy once they watched it.

Controversy aside, the trailer itself succeeded in reigniting community enthusiasm, offering glimpses of immersive new mechanics and ways of having fun, and playful nods to Red Dead Redemption 2 and other Rockstar titles.

Tell us, where did you watch the extended trailer? Are you excited about this new game? Share your thoughts in the comments below.