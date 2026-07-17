Project Helix, the codename for Microsoft’s next-generation gaming hardware, aims to blur the line between console and PC by offering access to both traditional Xbox titles and PC games.

While the hybrid approach has generated considerable anticipation, it has also introduced fresh uncertainties regarding pricing, market positioning, and consumer acceptance.

Industry specialists have so far offered cautious outlooks, and one prominent firm has now released a sales projection that paints a potentially troubling picture for the new device’s debut year.

Project Helix Will Sell 2 Million Units in First Year, Analyst Says

According to a Forbes report citing data from S&P Global, Project Helix is expected to move just 2 million units during its first 12 months on the market. That figure is particularly concerning, as it would fall below the already-anemic performance of Microsoft’s current generation consoles as Xbox Series X|S are projected to sell approximately 3.2 million units in 2025, which itself marks the lowest annual sales volume in the brand’s history.

An Upcoming Disaster for Microsoft Compared to the Competition

The report suggests that the subdued forecast stems largely from the device’s positioning as a PC-like system bearing the Xbox name rather than a traditional dedicated console, a strategy that may fail to resonate with core console buyers.

For context, the Nintendo Switch 2 sold 19.86 million units in its first ten months, while the PlayStation 5 moved 17.4 million units over a similar 12-month window. Even the Xbox Series X|S, despite its current struggles, managed 8 million units in its inaugural year, four times the projected figure for Project Helix of 2 million.

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