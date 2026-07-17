A Steam player and user is under investigation by authorities after amassing a fortune through Valve’s platform. The 21-year-old reportedly accumulated approx. $220,000 USD in cryptocurrencies via the PC gaming store, though his method of obtaining the funds could now land him a decade behind bars.

Gamer Accused of Committing Fraud on Steam

On July 14, U.S. authorities arrested Zyaire Dontaevious Zamarion Wilkins, a Florida resident charged with deceiving thousands of Valve store users in a calculated effort to steal cryptocurrency through malware-infected Steam games.

As many users are already aware, Steam has long struggled with malicious software embedded in games that compromises accounts and siphons funds from digital wallets. Authorities have been investigating this issue for months, as attackers continue to devise new tactics ranging from sophisticated exploits to seemingly harmless anime imagery to trap unsuspecting players.

Following an extensive probe, Florida police located Wilkins, who is accused of using malware-laced games to harvest user data and cryptocurrency. He was identified as one of the key figures behind the infection of hundreds of machines through titles such as BlockBlasters, Dashverse, Lunara, and PirateFi, all of which had already drawn the attention of the FBI.

Between May 2024 and February 2026, Wilkins and his still-at-large accomplices infected an estimated 8,000 Steam users with malware. This granted them access to thousands of cryptocurrency wallets, from which they stole the equivalent of over $3 million pesos (approximately $220,000 USD).

In recent months, Steam has removed a significant number of games following player reports of malware attacks. Many of these titles were initially harmless upon release and offered as free-to-play experiences but turned dangerous after receiving updates that introduced malicious code.

A Steam User Tricked Unsuspecting Players

Wilkins and his criminal group actively promoted their infected games across social media platforms including Discord and LinkedIn to lure in victims. Their campaigns attracted thousands of viewers, and a portion of those unsuspecting players ultimately fell into the trap.

Police were able to trace Wilkins after he contacted an unidentified developer using the username Sibel.eth to purchase illegal software designed to steal Steam user information. Investigators also discovered that the accused had spent part of his illicit earnings on more than 150 gift cards for various services, including Uber Eats.

With this evidence, authorities tracked cryptocurrency transactions and collaborated with Uber to pinpoint Wilkins’s address. During his arrest, police seized multiple computers, which helped corroborate his involvement in the Steam-related crimes.

This week, Wilkins appeared before the federal court in Fort Lauderdale. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison for defrauding Steam users.

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