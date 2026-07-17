Gaming enthusiasts will recall that in early July, Sony confirmed its intention to phase out physical media formats by 2028, a landmark decision that stands to fundamentally reshape how players purchase and engage with their favorite titles.

Widely regarded as one of the most consequential industry shifts in recent memory, the announcement has drawn scrutiny from multiple international bodies concerned about anticompetitive practices and the long-term preservation of video game history.

Mexico has now entered the fray, and the development has reached major outlets across the United States, Europe, and beyond, thanks in large part to an exclusive report originally published by Level Up.

Mexican Lawsuit Against PlayStation Is International News Thanks to Level Up

Level Up obtained an official statement confirming that legislators from Mexico’s Movimiento Ciudadano party are preparing to file a formal antitrust complaint against Sony Interactive Entertainment.

The legal action, to be presented before Mexico’s National Antimonopoly Commission by Congresswoman Iraís Reyes and Senator Luis Donaldo Colosio, targets the company’s impending phaseout of physical game discs and cartridges, which critics argue could constitute an abuse of market dominance.

Level Up.com first broke the story on July 10, 2026, delivering verified, official information that quickly resonated with hundreds of thousands of readers across Latin America particularly in Mexico, where gamer interest in the matter has been especially intense.

To broaden the story’s impact, Level Up simultaneously published an English-language version, which rapidly caught the attention of international audiences. The report was subsequently cited as a primary source by some of the world’s most influential gaming and tech publications, including IGN, Eurogamer, GameRant, and Destructoid, alongside a host of other outlets such as GTABoom, Notebookcheck, Gadgetreview, Gameranx, and Push Square.

Through these channels, millions of English-speaking and international readers learned of the Mexican legislators’ impending legal challenge against Sony/PlayStation.

Level Up Reports Timely, High-Impact Journalism to Gamers Worldwide

The original Level Up article provided the foundational reporting for coverage across numerous major global platforms. Meanwhile, the story has surged across social media and community forums, gaining substantial traction on X (formerly Twitter), Reddit, ResetEra, Facebook, and NeoGAF.

A post by user General_Dig_31 in the r/Games subreddit went viral, amassing over 2,000 upvotes and more than 500 comments. Community members, many of whom first learned of the Mexican initiative through Level Up’s exclusive, voiced strong opinions on a matter that clearly transcends national borders.

One of the most liked comments read:

“Part of me is hoping Sony are slowly and gradually realising what a mistake they’ve made and panic is setting in.”

On X, the report was widely shared and quoted, with both official media accounts like IGN and independent influencers such as Pirat_Nation and RinoTheBouncer referencing Level Up’s original coverage.

This success story underscores Level Up’s growing influence as a premier video game and entertainment news outlet not only in Mexico and Latin America but also in the broader international market. It further highlights the strength of the publication’s multimedia editorial strategy, which spans original written journalism, video content for YouTube, and active engagement across multiple digital platforms.

Stay tuned to LEVEL UP for continuing updates.