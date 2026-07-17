It has been just over two weeks since Sony announced its plan to cease manufacturing physical games, yet the PlayStation community shows no signs of relenting. The controversy has once again placed the company under intense scrutiny and once again, for all the wrong reasons.

Sony maintained a conspicuous silence across its social media channels for nearly a week, presumably hoping that user discontent would gradually subside. This, however, did not happen.

In an effort to pressure the company into preserving physical media, players have redirected their anger toward the comment sections of videos published on PlayStation’s official YouTube channel. This backlash has inadvertently swept up third-party game trailers that bear no connection to Sony’s policy decisions, trapping them in a vortex of negativity.

On July 1, 2026, Sony confirmed via an official blog post that it would abandon physical formats entirely by 2028. From that year onward, all future PlayStation releases including both first-party titles and third-party games will be available exclusively through digital distribution.

The announcement sparked widespread outrage, as many had anticipated. Despite a flood of complaints and the emergence of online petitions aimed at reversing the decision, the Japanese gaming giant has maintained a low-key stance and continued business as usual.

PlayStation’s official YouTube channel, which regularly features trailers for its own projects and those of third-party partners, has become ground zero for this protest. The vast majority of recent uploads are now filled with negative comments referencing the physical format phase-out.

This wave of criticism has not spared unrelated third-party titles. For instance, the comment section for a Fortnite trailer published on the morning of July 16 is crowded with demands to save physical games.

Similar sentiments appear beneath recent trailers for Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls, PowerWash Simulator 2, BlazBlue Entropy Effect X, and numerous others. The community’s objective is unmistakable: to exert sustained pressure in the hope that PlayStation will reconsider its stance.

Amid this ongoing campaign, one peculiar case has drawn attention. The launch trailer for Instant Sports 2, a harmless, family-friendly party game already available on PS5, stands as the first video on PlayStation’s YouTube channel to have its comment section disabled.

It remains unclear why this particular trailer was singled out. Some fans speculate that the developer behind the game specifically requested the measure, though this remains unconfirmed. Others note that the video may have been flagged as child-directed content, which would automatically deactivate comments under YouTube’s policies.

Sony To Be Investigated Due to End of Physical Game Format

What is certain is that Sony’s decision has already affected numerous studios that simply wish to promote their upcoming projects.

The controversy is likely to persist for the foreseeable future, and a reversal from PlayStation appears improbable, at least in the short term. This situation has already raised alarm bells among preservation advocates, who warn of serious implications for digital ownership and the long-term accessibility of games.

Furthermore, some players argue that abandoning physical media would grant Sony an overly dominant market position, as the PlayStation Store would become the primary gateway for game purchases. In Mexico, federal congresswoman Iraís Reyes and senator Luis Donaldo Colosio have announced plans to file a complaint with the National Antimonopoly Commission, calling for an investigation into the Japanese corporation.

Similar legal and regulatory efforts have emerged in the Netherlands and other regions. That said, a former PlayStation executive has pushed back against monopoly accusations, arguing that publishers ultimately determine final pricing. Meanwhile, the European Union has stated that it lacks the authority to intervene if companies choose to phase out physical formats.

What do you think about the ongoing controversy? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

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